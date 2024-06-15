Survivor 47 has finished filming in Fiji, CBS boss teases spoilers

The Survivor 47 cast has completed filming for the new season.

The CBS boss revealed that the upcoming season has wrapped in Fiji.

Host Jeff Probst had previously teased that the action had begun, and now the producers can begin editing the footage to be presented this fall.

An extensive greenlight has already been given to the long-running reality competition show, as evidenced by other things the CBS boss has stated.

Early work on Survivor 50 is already underway, even though it is just to lay the groundwork for the momentous season.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach stated that Survivor 50 is a “year-long” celebration coming to the network.

A Survivor 47 winner has already been decided

CBS is looking to the future with its schedule already set for the 2024-2025 television season.

That’s why the topic of Survivor 50 came up. And while the CBS boss revealed some details about that season, she teased what’s coming up with Survivor 47.

“We’re already talking about Season 50 for Survivor. We just wrapped up Season 47 in Fiji,” Amy Reisenbach told Deadline.

“I was texting with Jeff [Probst] last night and he said there’s some pretty epic blindsides coming up. I think this show can go on for a really long time,” Reisenbach added.

The words “epic blindsides” have a new connotation after what happened on Survivor 46. That season broke the record for most people getting voted out without using their Hidden Immunity Idols.

It’s also exciting to hear that production has wrapped on filming the upcoming season, allowing the editors to work on the episodes for this fall. Since there aren’t Survivor Reunion shows now, it also means the Survivor 47 winner was decided.

Survivor 47 is slated to debut in the fall of 2024. New episodes could arrive as early as the end of September.

That’s a long time to wait, but CBS is also close to debuting a new season of Big Brother this summer. That should entertain fans who enjoy watching both shows.

Survivor 47 debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.