Survivor 47 auction arrives and ‘war is absolutely coming’ in new promo

The Survivor auction returns with an exciting new episode. Jeff Probst has also warned viewers that it comes with a twist.

Survivor stopped having auctions every season, so getting one with the Season 47 cast is a fun treat. Jeff stated that it was too difficult to do them every time.

That’s not all the producers have in store for the next installment. The promo hints that there will be intense drama and a search for an Advantage.

Viewers just watched Tiyana Hallums blindsided during an epic Tribal Council. The situation came about because Sol Yi sent Rachel LaMont his Advantage.

Will Sol tell Rachel what he did? He saved her game, but if the knowledge got out, it could turn the Tuku members against him.

The season is down to only 11 people competing for the $1 million prize, and things are getting very interesting.

Survivor 47, Episode 8, synopsis

“The classic Survivor auction is back with a twist! One castaway bites into a little more than food, which leads to a game-changing opportunity. Then, another wild tribal council results in the first member of the jury,” reads the full synopsis for Survivor 47, Episode 8.

Survivor TV promo for the new episode on November 6

Below is the TV promo CBS is running for the November 6 episode. We see the Survivor 47 cast learning about the auction before things get chaotic.

Kyle Ostwald states that “war is absolutely coming,” and he may be referring to people turning on the Tuku Tribe. Or maybe he figured out that Andy Rueda had plotted against him.

Andy pops up later in the promo to suggest that the castaways will never see him coming. Boy, has he turned his game around after that disastrous first episode.

We also glimpse the upcoming challenge. This setup should be very familiar to long-time Survivor fans.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.