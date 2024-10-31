Survivor recap: A challenge twist, an Advantage, and a dramatic Tribal Council vote

The new episode of Survivor 47 aired on Wednesday night. This was the first episode after Rome Cooney was voted out.

Only 12 players remained in the competition for the $1 million prize. Everyone has also made it to the Merge.

Rome caused lots of drama during his time on the show and spread rumors when the tribes combined, leading to his downfall.

Jeff Probst let Rome sit in his seat during the Tribal Council, right before the other castaways sent him packing.

There were some rogue votes, though, and that would be a hot topic when the tribe returned to its beach.

Sol Yi had voted for Andy Rueda. As did Sue Smey.

Survivor 47, Episode 7 recap

Teeny Chirichillo celebrated Rome’s elimination to begin the new episode. Teeny was also pleased that the Amultes were used up.

Sol sat down with Andy to speak about his vote. He said he believed Rom had a Hidden Immunity Idol to play. Andy wasn’t pleased that he became the default target.

Sol blamed Sam Phalen for stating that Andy should be the backup target. Andy stated he was “woken up” during a confessional. The tense conversation led to them aligning to target the remaining Gata members (Sam, Sierra Wright, and Rachel LaMont).

Following the opening credits, Andy was shown spiraling a bit about being “a third wheel” to his former tribe members.

Genevieve Mushaluk was also keen on aligning with Andy after she lost Rome to the previous vote. The duo made plans to flip the game.

Day 13 at Beka and an all-girls alliance

The final 12 castaways got their buffs and enjoyed their first morning together after the Merge.

Genevieve then walked in with some new Tree Mail and an ominous message about the day.

A chat about an all-girls alliance was had, but could this one succeed where many others have failed? Gabe Ortis was mentioned as a threat to them.

An Immunity Challenge with huge a reward

Jeff Probst revealed that it was a combined Reward and Immunity Challenge. Two six-member teams were randomly drawn.

Genevieve, Sierra, Teeny, Sol, Andy, and Sam formed one team (Blue).

Rachel, Caroline, Sue, Tiyana, Gabe, and Kyle formed the second team (Yellow).

The overall winner would win safety for their entire team. Babyback ribs and a feast also awaited the winning team.

The person who lasted the longest for the losing tribe would gain Individual Immunity.

Jeff also announced that the person getting voted out of this episode would not make the Survivor 47 jury.

Everyone had to hold a pole above their heads that balanced a ball – all while standing on a beam.

Andy dropped first. Rachel was soon out second. Sierra was eliminated in the second round, quickly followed by Tiyana.

Sol, Sue, Gabe, and Caroline were the next four out (in order).

Sam and Kyle then dropped and it was over. Kyle won Individual Immunity for himself.

Genevieve and Teeny won their group Immunity.

Who was safe and who might go home on Survivor 47?

To summarize: Genevieve, Sierra, Teeny, Sol, Andy, Sam, and Kyle were safe.

Rachel, Caroline, Sue, Tiyana, and Gabe were at risk.

Rachel was in trouble. Everyone else on her team was from the same tribe (Tuku).

Ribs, relaxation, and an advantage

Genevieve, Sierra, Teeny, Sol, Andy, and Sam enjoyed their feast and a day in the shade.

Sol found an Advantage as everyone was resting. He slyly put it in his shorts to check out later.

He later discovered he had an Advantage that could change the outcome of the upcoming Tribal Council. Sol’s Advantage had to be sent to someone at the Tribal Council. That person could choose to Block a Vote or have Safety Without Power.

A dramatic Tribal Council for Survivor 47, Episode 7

The winning team sat in the jury spots to watch Tribal Council. They could witness it, but not participate.

Only Kyle, Rachel, Caroline, Sue, Tiyana, and Gabe could vote.

The six people chatted with Jeff for a while, and he asked many questions about the five people from Tuku taking out Rachel.

Rachel then revealed she had a Safety Without Power Advantage from Sol. She used it and left the Tribal Council.

The Tuku Five would have to turn on themselves.

As Jeff watched, the players began breaking off to chat about what they would do. It was very chaotic.

Jeff read the votes: Gabe, Tiyana, Tiyana, and Tiyana.

Tiyana Hallums was the seventh person voted off Survivor 47.

