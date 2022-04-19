Survivor 42 spoilers: Who gets eliminated this week?

Jeff Probst continues to be the host of the hit reality competition show, Survivor. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is back with a new episode on Wednesday night, where another castaway is going to get eliminated from the show.

The television promo for the new episode of Survivor indicates that there is going to be a lot of paranoia following the official merge.

Last week, the dramatic two-hour episode of Survivor took place where the Hourglass Twist surfaced again. It was the end of the road for Lydia Meredith, who became the last person to not make it to the jury.

Now, it’s time to get to the really important episodes of the season, where the Survivor 42 jury starts forming and the alliances start solidifying for a big push toward the season finale.

Who gets eliminated on Survivor this week?

There are a lot of Survivor 42 spoilers online that suggest a boot list was leaked for the entire season. One particular list of spoilers has turned out to be 100 percent correct so far, suggesting it might also be correct for what will happen on Survivor 42, Episode 8.

If these Survivor spoilers are correct, then the person getting eliminated on the episode called You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt is going to be Chanelle Howell.

Chanelle was a member of the Vati Tribe to begin the season, and if it does turn out to be her getting sent out, she would join former Vati Tribe members Jenny Kim, Daniel Strunk, and Lydia Meredith on the outside of the show.

A possible leaked Survivor spoiler list. Pic credit: @allen9628/Reddit

A look ahead for Survivor

There aren’t too many episodes left until the Survivor 42 season finale at the end of May. And since this was another 26-day season for the reality competition show, the action is going to come along very swiftly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s possible that the professed spoilers that have been leaked online are incorrect, because most of the Survivor 41 spoilers posted online were way off, but so far, the list above has been correct at every step.

Two new seasons of Survivor are going into production soon, with CBS ordering Survivor 43 to air in Fall 2022 and Survivor 44 to air in Spring 2023. It will be very interesting to see who makes the cut for those Survivor casts and if there is another themed season coming up soon.

As a reminder, the upcoming Survivor 42 episode where it is rumored that Chanelle gets voted out will debut on Wednesday, April 20.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.