Survivor promo for new episode shows paranoid castaways

Tori Meehan competes on Survivor 42 post-merge. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is back with an all-new episode following the merge (finally) of the new cast.

We are fresh off the dramatic two-hour episode of Survivor, where the Hourglass Twist resurfaced, but it’s time to head back to Fiji for the first post-merge episode of the season.

On Wednesday night (April 20), Survivor fans will get to see what the final 11 castaways are up to, now that there is just one tribe left on the show. And the TV promo hints at a lot of drama.

We are heading toward the season finale at a very quick pace now. Survivor 42 seems expedited due partially to the 26-day production length, which is shorter than usual.

It has certainly ramped up the excitement, and there is a lot of drama left to come before the show reveals the winner.

Survivor 42, Episode 8 TV promo

Below is the TV promo that CBS is running for the Survivor 42 episode, which will debut on Wednesday, April 20. Wednesday’s show will be the eighth episode for the Spring 2022 season, which was filmed in Fiji this past summer.

“Castaways are officially merged into one tribe; Individual Immunity is on the line; castaways try to negotiate with Jeff to get four days’ worth of rice for their tribes,” reads the synopsis for the Survivor 42 episode called You better Be Wearing a Seatbelt.

More news on the current season of Survivor

For Survivor fans who want to jump ahead, there are a number of spoilers that have surfaced online. The posts reveal what might happen in the coming weeks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And here are Survivor spoilers about the boot list, which reveals who will make it to the final four and that infamous Fire Challenge at the end of the season.

There will also be videos released from Ponderosa in the coming weeks, now that we are to the part of the season where the Survivor 42 jury will start forming. Learning what these castaways thought about the new twists should be interesting.

The castaways had to make a tough decision this week.😬 One person sent away, the other safe and with an @Applebees feast!🍔 Who would you have chosen? #Survivor. pic.twitter.com/ectEGTenWH — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 17, 2022

As a reminder, fans can stream past episodes of Survivor 42 on Paramount+. Streaming is a great way to either catch up on the season or re-watch some of the pivotal moments that have already taken place. It’s also where Survivor fans can go and watch past seasons of the show, including the Winners at War season, where $2 million was on the line.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.