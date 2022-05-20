Survivor 42 season finale: Promo released for three-hour episode

Jonathon Young and Lindsay Dolashewich on Survivor 42 season. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor 42 season finale has nearly arrived, where the final five castaways are going to battle it out for spots in the top three.

An epic conclusion to the season is hinted at in the TV promo that has been released, where it shows one person scrambling for an Immunity Idol and another person creating a fake Idol.

On the last episode of the show, Omar Zaheer became the 12th person voted off of Survivor 42, making him the sixth member of the jury. We will see him again at Tribal Council as a viewer, and then again for the Fire-Making Challenge and jury vote.

The final five castaways are Mike Turner, Lindsay Dolashewich, Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, and Romeo Escobar. Very soon, one of them is going to be shown leaving Fiji as the $1 million winner.

Survivor season finale TV promo

Below is the promo for the Survivor 42 season finale. The big three-hour episode will debut on Wednesday, May 25, and it will begin with five people still alive in the competition.

More news and notes on Survivor

There are some Survivor 42 final four spoilers out there for people who want to read ahead, with that information seemingly leaked on social media. It hints that there is some drama to come on the show.

Additionally, the Survivor 43 tribes have been leaked for the next new season of the show. That next season will air in Fall 2022 on CBS, and it is currently being filmed in Fiji as well. It’s a brand new group of people all hoping that they have what it takes to become the Sole Survivor.

Looking further down the road, Survivor 44 has already been ordered by CBS. This is a season that will likely be filmed this summer in Fiji, with the intent to air those episodes in Spring 2023. It’s definitely going to be a full schedule of Survivor seasons for the fans to enjoy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tonight's episode was 🔥! See you next week for the #Survivor finale! pic.twitter.com/XdW1GPLvL3 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 19, 2022

As a reminder, the Survivor 42 season finale airs on Wednesday, May 25 at 8/7c on CBS. It’s going to be three hours long, with the final five castaways trying to earn one of the three spots in front of the Survivor 42 jury. By the end of the night, the jury will pick which one of their fellow castaways wins the $1 million prize.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.