Survivor 42: New promos released to create buzz for Spring 2022 season

Survivor 42 is on the way this spring, and CBS is starting to really roll out the promotions.

The Survivor return date is Wednesday, March 9, when the first episode of the season will air on CBS.

This new season was filmed in Fiji, with production taking place right after Survivor 41 was completed. This is something that the team does to save money, as the whole production team is already in place.

Since the seasons were filmed back-to-back, there could be some similar themes and twists that show up this spring that were also featured in the Fall 2021 season. And Jeff Probst has already suggested that the power twists are back.

Survivor 42 TV commercials released

Below are two new TV promos for Survivor 42 that have started running on CBS and Global. It gives a look at some of the castaways, showcases a few moments during challenges from the season, and quotes some of the new people.

The first one is a concise advertisement for the new season, while the second one goes into more depth about what Survivor fans will get to see during the Spring 2022 season.

Survivor 42 cast is an all-new group of castaways

The great news is that everyone on the Survivor 42 cast is new to the show. The cast bios have not yet been released by CBS, though, as the network wants viewers to focus on current seasons of The Amazing Race and Celebrity Big Brother.

There is also a new Survivor-like show featuring celebrities called Beyond the Edge that will be debuting this spring. It’s something that has been tried before, but maybe this group of celebrities will get more eyes than past incarnations.

Currently, The Amazing Race 33 airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on CBS, and Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs many new episodes each week. Those shows are taking up a lot of primetime slots for the time being, but the horizon is all about Survivor 42 and Beyond the Edge.

March 9th can’t come fast enough, am I right? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/7bbuVqTHpB — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) February 3, 2022

Survivor host Jeff Probst also uses social media to create renewed interest in the show, as indicated by the post below. Soon enough, the full Survivor 42 cast bios will be shared by CBS, and we can all start debating who will become the Sole Survivor this fall.

Survivor 42 debuts March 9, and Beyond the Edge debuts March 16 on CBS.