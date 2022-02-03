Beyond the Edge cast: Survivor-like show with celebrities ready to go

Full House star Jodie Sweetin and former Bachelor Colton Underwood lead the Beyond the Edge cast. Pic credit: CBS

The Beyond the Edge cast and start date were revealed during the season premiere of Celebrity Big Brother 3.

This is a Survivor-like reality competition show that has celebrities competing on it. And it turns out that CBS will be airing it on the same night as Survivor 42 this spring.

Putting celebrities into competitions and situations like on Survivor has been done before, but it appears that CBS wants to see if the viewers are interested in trying it again.

The TV commercial that aired on Wednesday night was also the first official confirmation from the network that the show was even happening. Prior to that, it was just a well-founded rumor.

Who is on the Beyond the Edge cast?

According to the TV spot that aired, there are nine celebrities competing on this new reality competition show. More answers about the formatting and such will likely get released at a later date.

The Beyond the Edge cast is led by Full House actress Jodie Sweetin, former Bachelor Colton Underwood, and Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams.

The other members of the Beyond the Edge cast are country singers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, former NFL star Ray Lewis, former NBA star Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, and former NFL star Mike Singletary.

Sports announcer Mauro Ranallo is the host, and the season has already been filmed in Panama.

It’s good that the rumors about Beyond the Edge have finally been confirmed, and it will give Survivor fans something extra to look forward to in Spring 2022. With episodes of this show on the same night as Survivor 42, it might even be possible that positive buzz leads to another season of Beyond the Edge getting ordered.

We’re pushing limits with one of the most intense celebrity adventure challenges EVER attempted. The new reality series #BeyondTheEdge comes to CBS on March 16. pic.twitter.com/22KhMNZgMd — CBS (@CBS) February 3, 2022

CBS press release for Beyond the Edge

Below is the explanation of the new show that CBS just released in order to create even more buzz for the spring:

“For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle. There won’t be any judges or eliminations – instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the BEYOND THE EDGE champion and take home the most money for their charity.”

Beyond the Edge executive producer, Greg Goldman stated that “Beyond the Edge is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted.”

Can’t wait to get y’all Beyond The Edge of your seats!! I’m so excited to be part of the new @CBS reality series #BeyondTheEdge! It was an experience unlike any other. Can’t wait for you to watch, starting March 16th! pic.twitter.com/SCejMlJRvf — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) February 3, 2022

Is he right? We will all have to start tuning in on Wednesday, March 16 to see if the Beyond the Edge cast can live up to the billing that they have received.

Beyond the Edge debuts March 16 on CBS.