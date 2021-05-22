Survivor 41 spoilers: Back to basics for new season’s theme

A new Survivor cast will be celebrating on our TV screens very soon. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor 41 theme may be the easiest one to remember in the history of the reality competition show.

It appears that the show is trying to get back to its roots and using Survivor Season 41 as a way to bring a rebirth to the franchise.

In order to breathe new life into the franchise, it appears that there won’t even be a Survivor theme in the classic sense. Instead, it will just be known as Survivor 41, without any added bells or whistles to draw people in.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Last season, the subtitle of Survivor 40 was Winners At War. Over the years, a lot of other interesting subtitles have been used to express the theme, including Heroes vs. Villains, Blood vs. Water, and Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.

According to Martin Holmes, a good reason to move away from the themes is that the show continues to film in Fiji. Using the same location for back-to-back seasons removes part of the need to even have a subtitle that mentions where the cast is playing the game.

This will all slide Survivor into the same category as a show like Big Brother, which typically just adds a number to denote that a new season is taking place.

In regard to that other hit reality competition show at CBS, the Big Brother 23 start date was recently revealed by CBS.

The Survivor 41 cast

For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, a purported Survivor 41 cast list (half of it) was released this week. It gives a look at some of the people who might have played the game this spring. We use that term in the past tense because Survivor 41 has already completed filming and the show is now in the editing process to air in Fall 2021 on CBS.

CBS already revealed its Fall schedule as well, which returns Survivor to the 8/7c timeslot on Wednesday nights. We don’t yet know what date the Survivor season premiere will air, but we have a guess that it could be on Wednesday, September 29. That is the same day as the rumored season finale of Big Brother 23, so it would just make sense with the scheduling at CBS.

Feels like coming home. See you Wednesdays at 8pm this fall for #Survivor. https://t.co/xkx5a3LCzA — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 19, 2021

Host Jeff Probst teases fans with new video

A fun hype video was released by CBS and Survivor host Jeff Probst teases what will take place during the next season of the show. In the video, Jeff says that the season was “super dangerous,” and it got fans wondering why he would use that term. It certainly makes it even more exciting to think about what might have happened.

When we learn the Survivor 41 start date and the rest of the Survivor 41 cast members, we will make sure to pass on all of that information. For now, it’s exciting to just think about the filming having already been completed and that now we just have to be patient until the season premiere airs this fall. Then, it will be time to look forward to Survivor 42 airing in the spring if there are no more production delays.

Survivor returns in Fall 2021 on CBS.