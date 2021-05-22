Survivor 41 cast list: Spoilers about new castaways revealed?

The Survivor 40 cast (pictured) was fun, but it’s time for some new blood on the show. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 41 cast spoilers arrived from a fan site with sources close to the show.

According to Martin Holmes, a long-time writer about the hit reality competition show, he has a Survivor cast list for Season 41. He shared it with his readers.

As we previously reported, the fall 2021 CBS schedule has Survivor on it, showing we are finally going to get some new episodes.

Not only that, but host Jeff Probst released a hype video for Survivor 41, stating it is going to be a “super dangerous” season of the show.

That all sounds very intriguing.

Now, we finally get a look at some names that may play Survivor 41 on our television screens this fall.

A Survivor 41 cast list: Early spoilers for fall 2021

Below is a list for half of the purported Survivor 41 cast members.

As this is still unconfirmed information, take everything with a grain of salt, but it comes from a reliable source and it’s getting us very excited about what the next season could hold in store for the fans.

Danny McCray: 33-year-old retired NFL player from Houston, Texas.

DeShawn Radden: 26-year-old shift manager/medical scribe from Phoenix, AZ.

David Voce: 34-year-old doctor from Nashville, TN.

Erika Casupanan: 32-year-old communications professional from Toronto, ON, Canada.

Richard Foye: 31-year-old flight attendant from Bellingham, WA.

Sara Wilson: 23-year-old mechanical engineering student from Sherman Oaks, CA.

Shantel Smith: 34-year-old pastor/comedian from Toronto, ON, Canada.

Sydney Segal: 26-year-old law student/legal intern from Beverly Hills, CA.

Xander Hastings: 20-year-old computer science student from Jacksonville, FL.

One takeaway from this Survivor 41 cast list is there are nine people on it, leaving us with the assumption that there are 18 people playing the game this time around.

More on Survivor 41 season

One of the other huge Survivor rumors floating around suggests the fall 2021 season is going to be much shorter than past seasons. This will make it seem to go by faster, but it shouldn’t affect the number of episodes CBS presents to the television viewers.

There are likely to be other changes within the show because of its filming during the coronavirus pandemic, but the good news is that we won’t have to wait too much longer to see some new episodes.

It has been a long time since Winners At War ended and fans are starving for some new content.

We don’t know the exact Survivor 41 start date yet, but we can put in a guess based on some other news. The information posted online shows that the Big Brother 23 season finale could air on Wednesday, September 29.

Usually, the Survivor season premiere takes place earlier on that same night, so it’s a good guess to suggest that the Survivor 41 start date will arrive at the end of September.

Buckle up everyone, because it’s only a matter of time until CBS airs a preview for that new season with the first footage of the Survivor 41 cast in action.

Survivor returns with Season 41 in the fall on CBS.