Stevie J admits to ‘humiliating’ Faith Evans, begs for forgiveness on Mother’s Day

Stevie J has issued a public apology to his estranged wife Faith Evans with a new statement.

The former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star filed for divorce from Evans last November after a three-year marriage.

In March, Stevie courted controversy when he was accused of participating in a sex act during a live interview.

Stevie J apologizes to Faith Evans

The Hip Hop star shared a photo of himself with Faith and wrote the following, asking her for forgiveness.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart,” Stevie wrote, continuing: “I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.”

“I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust. Happy Mothers Day x I love you,” he concluded.

In November last year, a video surfaced of the couple having a heated altercation in which the 50-year-old producer accused his wife of having an affair.

He later issued a similar apology for “publicly humiliating” her while denying his previous claim that she had an affair.

Stevie and Faith appeared to have rekindled their relationship after the divorce filing

According to a court document obtained by The Blast in December, Evans asked the courts to deny Stevie’s request for spousal support and disputed their date of separation.

Within a week after Stevie filed for divorce, the singer shared a social media post of a beach trip with Stevie.

The following month, the I’ll Be Missing You singer confirmed that she was spending Christmas with her estranged husband, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“Stevie actually just came in and gave me this glass of champagne. I’m pretty sure he will be here for the holidays.”

Later that month, the singer told TMZ during a Facetime interview that Stevie was “in the kitchen” but did not spill the beans on their relationship status.

Earlier this year, Stevie J debuted a large tattoo of Faith Evans on his torso during his controversial live interview in which he confessed that he still loves her.