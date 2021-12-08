Stevie J requests spousal support in divorce, Faith Evans responds and disputes separation date

Stevie J and Faith Evans are fighting in court while seemingly living together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Stevie J and Faith Evans’s divorce saga takes another strange twist as the former Love & Hip Hop star requests spousal support from his estranged wife.

Stevie and Faith tied the knot on July 17, 2018, and the Bad Boy music producer filed for divorce last month after three years of marriage.

Following the request to dissolve their marriage, Stevie J accused his estranged wife of cheating on him with younger men in a leaked video. He then apologized in a video and denied that she was unfaithful.

In addition, in December 2019, Stevie accused Evans of cheating on him but later claimed his account was hacked.

Despite the bitter divorce proceedings, the Grammy-winning singer suggested that they still live together and posted a video on Instagram of the pair enjoying a beach date in Malibu.

Stevie cited irreconcilable differences in court papers, and The Blast obtained documents that show the producer is requesting spousal support, and Evans pays both their attorney fees.

Faith Evans fights spousal support in court, makes a wild claim

The 48-year-old singer shot down Stevie’s demand for spousal support, asking the court to terminate his request.

Despite their successful music careers, it appears that they do not have a prenuptial agreement.

The Blast reports that Faith is asking that “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation” be awarded to her. “(She) contends that the exact nature of such assets and debts are not yet fully known, and will amend her petition or supplement it at the time of trial.”

In addition, the I’ll Be Missing You singer made a wild claim in the divorce, stating that they separated over a year ago on May 29, 2020 – about two years after they got married.

Stevie J, who filed for divorce, claimed the couple was together until October 19, 2021 — a one-year, five months difference.

According to California law, the estranged couple would split any income earned during the marriage 50/50 if they do not have a prenuptial agreement.

The couple has been cryptic about their current relationship status. Faith refused to divulge any information about marriage but implied they are working on their marriage in a recent TMZ interview.

When Stevie issued an apology to Faith last month, he declared his love for her, stating the following:

“You’re an amazing person. I’d like to apologize to your family; they don’t deserve that either. No, she ain’t cheat. I was just in the moment — you know how us guys do. I’d like to take the time to apologize to you, Faith, and let you know I love you. I’m here for you, always,” he concluded.