Stevie J apologizes to wife Faith Evans for ‘publicly humiliating’ in leaked video

Music producer Stevie J opens up about cheating allegations he threw at wife Faith Evans in an apology video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Stevie J apologized to his estranged wife Faith Evans after a video surfaced of the pair arguing.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Stevie J alleged that Faith Evans cheated on him in the profanity-laced video.

Stevie J filed for divorce two weeks ago; however, Evans released a video of the couple doing cartwheels on the beach, which confused observers.

Stevie J, whose real name is Steven Jordan, has been married to singer Faith Evans for three years before he filed for divorce.

Neither party has issued a statement since he filed for divorce, but it appears that they have reconciled.

Watch Stevie J apologize to Faith Evans

“I’d like to make this video for my wife. A video was released last week that showed me talking crazy to my wife. Publicly humiliate my wife,” he said in an Instagram video.

The reality TV star and music producer then suggested that the leaked video was stolen from his residence.

“I’d like to apologize and say sorry that I even allowed someone to come into my home and steal a computer and be able to do that to us,” he said before praising his wife and denying that she cheated.

“You’re an amazing person. I’d like to apologize to your family; they don’t deserve that either. No, she ain’t cheat. I was just in the moment — you know how us guys do. I’d like to take the time to apologize to you, Faith, and let you know I love you. I’m here for you, always,” he concluded.

Faith Evans has four children from previous relationships, including C.J. Wallace, the son of Hip Hop icon Biggie Smalls. Stevie has six children from previous relationships.

Stevie J and Faith Evans cussed each other out in the leaked video

In the profanity-laced video leaked last week, Jordan called his wife many slurs as he accused her of sleeping with other men.

You fu**ing ni**as in my own house. F**k you, bi**ch,” he said in the video.

“All I did was love you, and you did that to me?” the music producer said in the video that appeared to be recorded in his bedroom.

He continues to accuse the singer of cheating as she demanded he leaves her alone in the video.

Cheating rumors have plagued their marriage; the Bad Boy music producer tweeted that the I’ll Be Missing You singer cheated on him in 2019 but later claimed that his account was hacked.

In addition, his former partner Joseline Hernandez also added fuel to the fire by accusing Evans of cheating on Stevie.