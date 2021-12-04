Faith Evans speaks on marriage status with Stevie J after he filed for divorce

Singer Faith Evans talks about her marriage with Stevie J after he filed for divorce. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Faith Evans and Stevie J’s marriage has been rocked with allegations of infidelity after the Bad Boy producer posted a video in which he accused her of cheating.

In the video, he repeatedly berated his estranged wife as he accused her of entertaining other men in the bed they shared.

Stevie, real name Stevie Jordan, echoed comments from his ex-partner Joseline Hernandez, who claimed that Evans had been unfaithful.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, the former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star has since apologized to her in a video, adding that she did not cheat on him.

Before the video’s release, Stevie J filed for divorce after three years of marriage last month. The couple got married in Las Vegas in 2018, and they both have children from previous relationships.

Their relationship status has been unclear as Evans posted a video of the pair on a beach suggesting they reconciled.

Faith Evans gives an update on her marriage to Stevie J

In a recent interview, the-48-year-old singer briefly spoke about her marriage to Stevie J.

In a webcam interview with TMZ, one of the interviewers asked Faith about the video she posted in which she appeared to have a beach date with Stevie in Malibu.

The TMZ host then asked about their relationship status since the Bad Boy producer filed for divorce.

The Grammy-winning singer gave a cryptic answer but suggested they’re working on the relationship.

“Stevie’s cool, he’s in the kitchen right now waiting for me to finish,” Evans told TMZ.

She added, “But I stopped discussing my personal life in the public back in the ’90s. But he’s fine, and I’m okay, and it is what it is.”

Evans is seemingly referencing her famously brief and turbulent marriage to Biggie Smalls.

They married in 1994 after meeting in a photo shoot; they had one child together, Christopher Wallace Jr.

The legendary rapper was murdered on March 9, 1997, and she recorded I’ll Be Missing You in tribute to him, earning a Grammy for her performance.

Faith Evans talks return to performing

The singer also spoke about appearing on The Masked Singer after a long period off the stage in the full interview via TMZ.

The singer explained that her absence from performing is due to caring for her autistic son. She was eliminated on the semi-final round on the Wednesday episode of the Fox reality singing competition in which she sang some of Aretha Franklin’s hit records.

No reports suggest Stevie J has withdrawn his divorce filing, but the pair appear to be living together and working on the relationship.