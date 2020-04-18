Stephanie Matto regrets filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Erika Owens, won’t be doing another season

Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens are the first same-sex couple in the 90 Day Fiance franchise and that should be cause for celebration. Unfortunately, things have been so rocky with these two that many Before the 90 Days viewers question if Stephanie is even into women and others don’t even think they are together anymore.

Both Stephanie and Erika have been quiet about the status of their relationship, opting to play nice with TLC and keep fans guessing as their awkward Australian meetup continues to play out on TV.

But one thing that Stephanie isn’t holding back about is her regret about going on the show in the first place.

Stephanie Matto opens up about time on Before the 90 Days

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Stephanie Matto was asked,” If you could go back would you publicize your relationship on 90 day?”

Stephanie’s response might surprise those who thought she was doing the show for publicity.

She wrote, “If I could go back I would definitely rethink it, but it’s too late now lol.”

Another fan asked Stephanie if she would do another season of the show and it looks like that is a no-go. After all of the criticism she’s received since landing in Australia, it really shouldn’t surprise anyone that she doesn’t want to be on the show again.

Stephanie keeps defending herself as Erika self-promotes

Several times now, Stephanie Matto has felt the need to defend herself to 90 Day Fiance fans while her season of Before the 90 Days airs.

Even before we saw Stephanie and Erika meet on the show, there were questions about whether Stephanie and Erika were on the show to further their careers or if they were really in love.

Then, after 90 Day Fiance fans saw them meet, there were even more questions about if Stephanie was really even into women at all.

She took all the heat again after what should have been a romantic date turned into an argument over a dating app on Erika’s phone. Even though Erika didn’t actually use it for dating, it made Stephanie uncomfortable, and naturally, viewers shared their opinions.

And while Stephanie seems to always be defending herself or trying to explain, Erika has remained silent. It’s hard to tell if she and Stephanie are still on good terms or not, but what we do know is that Stephanie is on her own when it comes to the reality TV backlash because Erika has been ignoring it all.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.