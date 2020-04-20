Stephanie Matto deactivates Instagram account, can’t take 90 Day Fiance hate

Being on reality tv requires tough skin, and it doesn’t seem as if 90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto is tough enough to deal with the haters.

The popular YouTuber has been getting a lot of backlash on social media since her relationship with Australian photographer Erika Owens started playing out on the show.

Now it seems that the haters have gotten to Matto – causing her to deactivate her Instagram page.

Matto had close to 60,000 followers on IG, but she has gotten an overwhelming amount of negative backlash recently.

One would think Stephanie would be used to this by now, as she also has a very popular Youtube channel. However, this has proven too much, and she’s taking a break from social media.

Stephanie’s friend revealed the news

One of Stephanie’s friends revealed the news about her departure from Instagram in a lengthy Instagram post – shared a few hours ago.

The friend, whose IG username is @heaatherrjadee, uploaded a stunning selfie of them together with a message which reads in part, “We took this picture at the airport right before Stephanie left for Australia. If I knew then what I know now about how everything was going to be edited and all the hate she would receive, I would have turned that car around and not let her go.”

She continued with words for her friend saying, “You went to Australia with pure intentions. It’s okay that all the Karens, Carols and Susans want to sht talk you and say nasty things online. They’re all middle aged mothers who hate their children and are in unhappy marriages. I would sh*t talk you too if I were them.”

She went on the bash the show saying, “Just remember, this show is cringeworthy, laughable, lovable and the epitome of what a SH*T SHOW should be.” She added, “At this point all we can say is F^*$ IT.”

Heather’s angry rant has gotten a lot of comments, but most people don’t have much sympathy for Stephanie.

Matto asked fans to refrain from posting hateful comments

Before she deactivated her account, Stephanie prepared for the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance by posting a message in IG stories asking viewers to abstain from leaving hateful messages on Erika’s account.

Matto is not taking a permanent break.

She shared, “I am not leaving you guys, but simply shifting my focus towards more positive social networking. I suppose I will reactivate Instagram eventually, perhaps after episodes of the reality show I am on stop airing, but for now, it’ll remain disabled.”

