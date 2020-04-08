Stephanie Matto responds after 90 Day Fiance fans question storyline with Erika

Stephanie Matto is responding to fan criticism after 90 Day Fiance viewers questioned her storyline with Erika Owens.

She is not here for those who are questioning her sexuality. Stephanie is not only standing up for herself, but she is also defending the way she chooses to live her life.

There is no question 90 Day Fiance fans have strong opinions when it comes to anyone involved with the show. However, that doesn’t mean those involved have to put up with any criticism or hate.

Stephanie is proving that with several Instagram Story messages to fans.

Standing up for the way she loves

Stephanie is currently appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with the show focusing on her relationship with Erika.

Online criticism of her sex work and personal life has become too much for Stephanie. She is slamming all the hatred and those who continue to disrespect the way she loves.

“Just because I sell naked photos and just because I was an exotic dancer when I was in my early 20s, does NOT mean I jump into the sack with someone right away,” Stephanie began a lengthy rant via Instagram stories.

Not that Stephanie owes anyone an explanation, but she continued to set the record straight.

“I have a very low partner count, and I am not embarrassed. The way I make money does not equate to how I am romantically and in my personal life.

“Stop telling women that, based on how they dress or the work they do, that they are then, as a result, expected to be DTF whenever. I prefer waiting, I am demisexual, and there is nothing wrong with taking your time,” she expressed.

Stephanie also made it clear to those judging her romance with Erika to remember, not everyone loves the same.

“Next time you see me and think that I am some prude, heartless, affectionless monster, know that I do love, but I love differently. I show my feelings in other ways, and I am the most loyal and generous person when in love,” Stephanie stated.

Defending her line of work

Stephanie is not only standing up for the way she loves. She is also defending her choice to sell nude photos online, especially since she has aplastic anemia.

“My body has changed a lot in the past two to three years. Certain parts of my body don’t work the way they used to before I was put on some of my medication,” she said, adding, “I carry a lot of trauma from my days as a dancer, and I’ve honestly had horrible experiences with men and sex.

“I understand that selling my nudes online may seem to negate all of that in people’s minds, but, to me, what I do is a business and not who I am.”

Stephanie Matto is not here for all the criticism from 90 Day Fiance fans, and she is slamming all the haters.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.