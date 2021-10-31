Some Survivor fans upset by ‘Cookout 2.0’ after The Cookout dominated Big Brother 23

Deshawn Radden, Shantel Smith, and Liana Wallace have stated they want to work together on Survivor 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

A Survivor 41 alliance formed during the last episode of the show that some viewers have dubbed “The Cookout 2.0” as a reference to what happened on Big Brother 23 this past summer.

On Episode 6 of Survivor 41, Shantel “Shan” Smith, Liana Wallace, DeShawn Radden, and Danny McCray agreed to work together for the rest of the season and keep each other safe at Tribal Council. Almost as soon as the segment aired, some Survivor fans were on social media calling the quartet “The Cookout 2.0.”

Within the Big Brother 23 cast, six people got together to form The Cookout alliance early in the season, and they took it all the way to the end of the season. That alliance made up each spot of the final six and the winner, Xavier Prather, emerged from it.

Can “The Cookout 2.0” make it all the way to the end of Survivor 41 and lead to a winner? We will have to keep tuning in on Wednesday nights to find out.

Some Survivor fans mad about ‘Cookout 2.0’ forming

Below are just a few of the posts that have been made on social media where people professing to be Survivor fans expressed frustration and even anger about Shan, Liana, DeShawn, and Danny working together.

Mark Kevin Garrison, who says that he is from Florence, South Carolina, called the new alliance “racist” and wanted everyone to know.

An unhappy Survivor fan wants the world to know his thoughts. Pic credit: @markkgarrison/Twitter

Then there is Benny, who says he is “specifically” choosing to root “against the black players” on the Survivor 41 cast.

Benny shared his thoughts on how racism should work. Pic credit: @Benny76776290/Twitter

A Twitter user calling himself Uncle Dickie from Erie, Pennsylvania wanted everyone to know that he won’t be watching another episode of Survivor 41 after he watched the new alliance say they were going to work together.

One Survivor fan wants everyone to know he is not watching the show now. Pic credit: @Khagz1992/Twitter

Some Survivor fans love ‘The Cookout 2.0’

Here are some Survivor fans who are loving that “The Cookout 2.0” exists on Survivor 41.

Cookout 2.0 is iconic and i’m here for it https://t.co/3KCfTdiU2T — guido the superfan (@danireyesstans) October 28, 2021

People can STAY mad at the fact that The Cookout 2.0 is happening on #Survivor41 it’s about time!!! #Survivor pic.twitter.com/pegvJsl87j — RealityTVJunkie🇨🇦 (@BbcanHav3not) October 28, 2021

Survivor 41 was filmed before Big Brother 23

It’s important to point out that Survivor 41 was filmed in Fiji before Big Brother 23 was filmed in the United States this past summer. That makes it technically incorrect to call the Survivor alliance a 2.0 when it was created before The Cookout was formed on Big Brother.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS. Celebrity Big Brother debuts on CBS in Winter 2022.