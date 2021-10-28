Survivor recap: A merge with a big twist

The new episode of Survivor 41 caught up with the remaining (two) members of the Ua Tribe after they had taken part in another Tribal Council.
On the last episode of Survivor, we saw Ricard Foye and Shantel Smith vote out Genie Chen. It was the fourth Tribal Council that Ua had already participated in this season.
Ahead of that Tribal Council, Shan had Ricard hold her extra vote, but he wouldn’t give it back to her when she asked. The new episode started out with that same argument, with Ricard refusing to give Shan that vote back.
Ricard was very worried about the power that Shan was accruing in the game, as she possess an Individual Immunity Idol. He eventually did give her the extra vote back, meaning Shan was going to have a lot of power at the merge.
Survivor 41, Episode 6 recap
Right before the three tribes were coming in for the merge announcement and a challenge, Jeff Probst spoke to the television audience and stated that things were about to get shaken up. He also let us know that this was a two-part episode and that there would be no Tribal Council at the end of the night.
The remaining 12 people drew rocks to decide upon two teams that would compete in an obstacle course. The team that won would grant all of its members a spot in the merge and they would not have to compete in the upcoming Individual Immunity Challenge. The winning team would also get a feast. But this was only the first part of the twist.
Two people would not get the rocks to be on those teams, and their fate would be decided by the winning team. Naseer and Erika were the two people who had to sit out the challenge. Xander, Heather, Liana, Tiffany, and Shantel were on the Yellow Team. The Blue Team had Sydney Segal, DeShawn, Danny, Evvie, and Ricard.
An intense challenge for the Feast Merge
The Blue Team won the challenge and gained Immunity for themselves. It was a really intense obstacle course that took everything out of the 10 people who played in it. That made it even worse for the Yellow Team to lose and head back to their new camp with only a small amount of rice to eat.
The Blue Team then had to decide which person would join them and win the feast, a buff, and Immunity, with the other person going to live by themselves for two days and two nights. They saved Naseer and Erika was sent off on her own.
This meant that Sydney, DeShawn, Dannie, Naseer, Evvie, and Ricard all had Individual Immunity to their names. They would be safe at the next Tribal Council and still get to vote on who got voted off of Survivor next.
The feast was very extensive, with quite a few food choices and beverages for the first six members of the merged tribe to enjoy.
And at the beach where the five people who lost went, Shan asked Liana if she got the advantage – right in front of Tiffany. Liana had wanted to keep that a secret, so she wasn’t too keen on the information getting out so quickly.
When the six people who enjoyed the feast joined the first five at the beach, a lot of chatter about alliances began. The guys were worried that they were going to be outnumbered, Shan, Liana, DeShawn, and Danny decided to work together, and quite a few groups started viewing Erika as the person who should be targeted for elimination.
Erika Casupanan gets a new Survivor power
Erika was hanging out at Exile Island when Jeff Probst came by for a visit. He presented her with the power to turn back time on the season.
If she wanted it to happen, Erika could reverse the outcome of the challenge that had decided safety. She could decide to change who was safe, making the six people with Immunity at-risk, and saving the other five people. She could also just choose to keep things the same.
The episode ended with Erika thinking about her choise.
Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.
3 thoughts on “Survivor recap: A merge with a big twist”
Deja vu. An exact replica of Big Brother, also on CBS, a disproportionate racist black cast forms alliance targeting white people, especially the males.
Within minutes of meeting each other for the very first time, “more than any other season on Survivor season 41 is the most diverse and most like inclusive and representative of America”.. “I would love a freaking alliance” .. “youre making my heart sing right now” “listen, I want us to be on the front page”.. “just like, look what we did”.. “after this year… we need that.” .. “lets do it and keep it really low”. “I think its amazing”. “as people of color there is a shared experience.. you immediately have this bond and like.. oh youre the only one in your classroom that looks like you?!… me too.” “and so you have this bond and connection right off the bat”.. “yeah yeah lets do it beautiful blah blah blah yadda yada freakin yada..” “we have the votes lets let it roll.. as long as its not one of us”. “perfect!”.
A. A representation of America that does NOT include Native American Indians, is NOT diversity, it is continuation of centuries old blatant discrimination and racism towards indigenous people.
B. Forming an all black alliance that targets all non POC solely based on skin color is once again, blatant discrimination and racism.
C. Survivor has already had disgusting secret all black anti-white alliances, all black final threes and black as well as POC winners.. so you are not making history nor the front page of anything, what you are making is a very clear statement that “African” (as if) Americans, which make up only 12-13% of the total population (i.e. not 50% of a real world “diversity” chart), are the real racists in America today.
D. “African” Americans voluntarily took part (and still do to this very day via black political leaders) in the extermination and ongoing discrimination of Native American Indians. Just two prime examples being “Buffalo Soldiers” and Obama/Biden, Harris admin. policy.
“after this year… we need that.” After a year of what?! .. violent crime, record breaking amount of murders, rioting, looting, gangs, drugs, racism etc., perpetrated by “African” Americans? N please.
YOU ARE NOT VICTIMS OF ANYTHING BUT YOUR OWN DELUSIONAL IGNORANCE. YOU ARE OWED NOTHING. YOU ARE NOT IMMUNE TO ACCOUNTABILITY.
CBS and Survivor are pathetic for appeasing to these delusional racists and emboldening their delusional hypocritical ideology. Thanks for doing your part in destroying our society and making us the laughing stock of the world. It’s shows like these that make me ashamed and embarrassed to be American.
Survivor has already had secret all black alliances and many black winners in past seasons, but this is on a whole new amplified level where they’re candidly targeting white people. I cannot for the life of me fathom why CBS is allowing such hate to be spread on national television where the viewing audience is 88% non-black. This will inevitably backfire on CBS, the entire Survivor franchise, as well as the black community as a whole. It’s precisely shows like this one and Big Brother (also a CBS show) that are destroying whats left of our society. I am disgusted with all of the above and will not be watching any further episodes. The end.
“oh you are the only one in your classroom that looks like you?… me too.”
Hey uneducated dummy, the national average classroom size is 16 and the percentage of blacks in America is 12, which means there would not be more than 1 black person in each classroom. It is what it is. If you don’t like it, you have 2 choices, either go to a ghetto school or move to Africa for classrooms consisting of more than 1 black person. Dint think so. So quite playing victim, shut your dumb racist pie hole and deal with it.