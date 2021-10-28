Survivor recap: A merge with a big twist

The Survivor 41 merge finally happened… but with a twist. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The new episode of Survivor 41 caught up with the remaining (two) members of the Ua Tribe after they had taken part in another Tribal Council.

On the last episode of Survivor, we saw Ricard Foye and Shantel Smith vote out Genie Chen. It was the fourth Tribal Council that Ua had already participated in this season.

Ahead of that Tribal Council, Shan had Ricard hold her extra vote, but he wouldn’t give it back to her when she asked. The new episode started out with that same argument, with Ricard refusing to give Shan that vote back.

Ricard was very worried about the power that Shan was accruing in the game, as she possess an Individual Immunity Idol. He eventually did give her the extra vote back, meaning Shan was going to have a lot of power at the merge.

Survivor 41, Episode 6 recap

Right before the three tribes were coming in for the merge announcement and a challenge, Jeff Probst spoke to the television audience and stated that things were about to get shaken up. He also let us know that this was a two-part episode and that there would be no Tribal Council at the end of the night.

The remaining 12 people drew rocks to decide upon two teams that would compete in an obstacle course. The team that won would grant all of its members a spot in the merge and they would not have to compete in the upcoming Individual Immunity Challenge. The winning team would also get a feast. But this was only the first part of the twist.

Two people would not get the rocks to be on those teams, and their fate would be decided by the winning team. Naseer and Erika were the two people who had to sit out the challenge. Xander, Heather, Liana, Tiffany, and Shantel were on the Yellow Team. The Blue Team had Sydney Segal, DeShawn, Danny, Evvie, and Ricard.

An intense challenge for the Feast Merge

The Blue Team won the challenge and gained Immunity for themselves. It was a really intense obstacle course that took everything out of the 10 people who played in it. That made it even worse for the Yellow Team to lose and head back to their new camp with only a small amount of rice to eat.

The Blue Team then had to decide which person would join them and win the feast, a buff, and Immunity, with the other person going to live by themselves for two days and two nights. They saved Naseer and Erika was sent off on her own.

This meant that Sydney, DeShawn, Dannie, Naseer, Evvie, and Ricard all had Individual Immunity to their names. They would be safe at the next Tribal Council and still get to vote on who got voted off of Survivor next.

The feast was very extensive, with quite a few food choices and beverages for the first six members of the merged tribe to enjoy.

And at the beach where the five people who lost went, Shan asked Liana if she got the advantage – right in front of Tiffany. Liana had wanted to keep that a secret, so she wasn’t too keen on the information getting out so quickly.

When the six people who enjoyed the feast joined the first five at the beach, a lot of chatter about alliances began. The guys were worried that they were going to be outnumbered, Shan, Liana, DeShawn, and Danny decided to work together, and quite a few groups started viewing Erika as the person who should be targeted for elimination.

Erika Casupanan gets a new Survivor power

Erika was hanging out at Exile Island when Jeff Probst came by for a visit. He presented her with the power to turn back time on the season.

If she wanted it to happen, Erika could reverse the outcome of the challenge that had decided safety. She could decide to change who was safe, making the six people with Immunity at-risk, and saving the other five people. She could also just choose to keep things the same.

The episode ended with Erika thinking about her choise.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.