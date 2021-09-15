Survivor 41 cast: Who is Sydney Segal from Fall 2021 season?

Sydney Segal played Survivor 41 in Fiji. Pic credit: CBS

The Survivor 41 cast has been revealed by CBS and it’s almost time for the new season to debut.

Survivor fans have been waiting a long time since Winners At War came to an end and that wait comes to an end with the Season 41 premiere on Wednesday, September 22.

There are 18 new players on the Survivor 41 cast and they all had high hopes of winning the $1 million prize when they traveled out to Fiji.

Now, we get to see how that season played out and exactly what a much shorter season of Survivor looks like on television.

Who is Sydney Segal from Survivor 41 cast?

Sydney Segal is one of the 18 new people that took part in the latest season of Survivor. She is a now 26-year-old law student from Los Angeles, California who is currently living in Brooklyn, New York.

When asked to describe herself, Sydney said that she is confident, charismatic, and empathetic. Those are definitely three adjectives that could serve a castaway well in Fiji.

Take a look at the video clip below to meet Sydney and hear a little bit about her elevated ego and why she is not ashamed of it.

Meet Sydney, a confident law student who is ready to shake things up with her wild personality!

More information about Sydney from Survivor 2021

When Sydney was asked questions about herself for the show, she was queried about who the hero in her life has been.

“My father. He is the second messiah to me. He is even-keeled and rational. My dad is the perfect role model and the most positive person I have ever met, even in circumstances where it would be easy to get down,” Sydney said when describing her hero.

When she was asked which past Survivor player she is most like, Sydney went with Survivor: Samoa winner Natalie White.

“She was able to assess her place on her tribe and in her alliance, while consciously nursing Russell’s ego. Her social awareness is something I admired,” Sydney said about Natalie as she praised the former winner.

Sydney said that her hobbies include running, knitting and crocheting, and soccer. And when she spoke about the accomplishment that she was most proud of in life, she stated that she was the California State Champion in cross country. That athletism could certainly serve her well during intense Survivor challenges.

Does Sydney Segal have what it takes to outwit, outlast, and outplay the rest of the Survivor 41 cast? We will start finding out with the two-hour season premiere on Wednesday, September 22.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.