Slade Parker comments on Love Island USA departure. Pic credit: CBS

In one of the most shocking moves of the season on Love Island USA, Slade Parker showed up and self-eliminated just days later.

Slade has since returned home to Georgia to deal with a family emergency but recently took to Instagram to touch base with fans about his departure.

Slade talks leaving Love Island USA

Slade Parker took to Instagram and talked about his time on the island.

Slade showed up with Wes Ogsbury and the two immediately turned heads when they entered the villa.

Wes won over Aimee Flores and Slade had turned Olivia Kaiser‘s head. However, just as Olivia was falling head over heels for Slade, he announced he was leaving the villa.

According to Slade, he received a message from the producers that there was an emergency back home. He left the villa and returned home to his family.

He then took to Instagram to reveal his feelings about his short time on Love Island USA.

“This incredible group of human beings refreshed my soul and rejuvenated my spirit. The majority of them I know on a powerfully deep level. Friendships were made that will last an entire lifetime, literally,” Slade wrote.

“Think about that… I can’t come remotely close to explaining in text what this experience and these people genuinely mean to me. These people are legitimate family. I’m forever humbled to have met each and every one of you, and can’t wait to run it back again soon.”

Two days later, Slade posted a photo of himself back home in Georgia, but "still on island time."

Love Island USA alumni reach out to Slade

When Slade left Love Island USA, television viewers had very little chance of getting to know him. However, Love Island USA alumni fell in love with the big southerner.

Isaiah Harmison, who left the island when Aimee Flores chose Wes, commented, “So happy I met you brotha!”

Slade responded he felt the same and mentioned that they “cooked up more pancakes in that kitchen than an IHOP,” and finished by saying he “can’t wait to see you again my guy.”

Mackenzie Dipman from Season 2 of Love Island USA responded, “Great pic! I know you are missed,” with a heart emoji.

Cely Vazquez from Season 2 also chimed in, saying “this photo is so good” with heart-eyed emojis.

Finally, Roxy Ahmed, who went home after only a short time as well, responded with two heart emojis.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.