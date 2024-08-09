Sister Wives viewers continue to blame Robyn Brown for ruining the family

It’s been five years since Robyn Brown posted on social media, but she’s still receiving harsh criticism in the comments.

The Sister Wives star was once active on Twitter and Instagram. She has stopped updating her fans and followers online in recent years.

The last time Robyn posted anything on Instagram was in March 2019.

The upload was a Biblical verse from 1 Corinthians 16:14: “Let everything you do be done in love.”

In her caption, Robyn added, “Love will save the day. #Godisgood #loveoneanother.”

Since 2019, Robyn’s post has accumulated over 5,000 likes and over 16,000 comments.

Although the post is over five years old, Robyn’s critics have been flocking to her Instagram feed to remark on her last post – and not necessarily about the Bible verse she shared.

Sister Wives viewers take aim at Robyn on social media

Robyn’s most recent comment came from a naysayer just this week.

In their comment, they called out Robyn’s behavior during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wow…Covid was a dream come true for you…” the chastiser wrote.

Sister Wives viewers will recall that during quarantine, Robyn was the only one of Kody’s then-four wives who supported and abided by his over-the-top rules and restrictions.

Some fans felt Robyn and Kody devised the plan to keep the other three wives out and strengthen their marriage.

Another one of Robyn’s haters added a comment this week, writing, “You and [Kody] are burning in hell.”

Last week, another disparager showed up in the comments of Robyn’s post to tell her that she’s one of the most “repulsive [women] out there.”

“You have no moral compass,” the commenter continued. “KARMA will hit you hard!! Enjoy it, because you so earned it!”

One Instagram user suggested that Robyn’s daughters get tips from Meri, Janelle, and Christine to become more independent and not depend so much on a man as the “authoritarian.”

“That is only going to mess them up their whole life,” they continued. “I feel so sorry for your poor daughters.”

@christinestewart5551 wrote, “Practice what you preach, Only self absorbed live exists in your world.”

Another Instagram user — they admittedly just finished watching Sister Wives in its entirety — expressed their dismay.

“Wow! ROBYN, you totally manipulated and ruined this family,” they alleged. “How do you sleep at night?”

One commenter encouraged Robyn to take a page from Meri, Christine, and Janelle’s books and leave Kody, who they deemed “full of pride.”

Why do Sister Wives viewers dislike Robyn?

Robyn has caught quite a bit of flack, especially in recent years.

Many of her critics believe she used Kody’s other wives for their incomes, while others feel it was her intention from the jump to get Kody all to herself.

We may never know whether or not that was her plan, but regardless, that’s how things ended up.

After Christine, Janelle, and Meri kicked Kody to the curb, the Brown family patriarch was left in a monogamous marriage with Robyn.

Season 18 of Sister Wives saw Robyn begging Meri not to leave their polygamous union, and she continued to claim that all she ever wanted was to grow old with her sister wives by her side.

Now that Kody has three divorces under his belt, he’s made it clear that polygamy is a thing of the past as he and Robyn delve into their newly monogamous coupling.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.