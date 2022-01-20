Sister Wives spoiler: Robyn Brown validates Kody Brown’s rules after nanny tests positive for COVID-19

Kody and Robyn Brown’s daughter Ariella celebrated her birthday with a family gathering that potentially put the family at risk. Pic credit: TLC

In Sunday night’s Season 16 finale episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown validates her husband Kody Brown’s strict pandemic rules after their nanny tests positive for COVID-19.

Kody Brown has spent every waking hour enforcing his strict rules upon his family this season, trying to ensure that none of their family members contract COVID-19.

Kody decided that he would be the only family member to travel between his wives’ four houses to minimize possible exposure to the virus.

In order to gather with the rest of the family, Kody expected his wives and children to adhere to the same list of rules he provided to his and Robyn’s nanny, which included wiping down all of their mail, using grocery delivery services, and refraining from social lives outside of their homes.

Sister Wives finale spoiler: The Browns are exposed to COVID-19 after nanny tests positive

In a new clip from Sunday’s episode, Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn reveals that the family was exposed to COVID-19 after they decided to have a birthday party for her and Kody’s youngest child, Ariella.

“So over the weekend, we had a birthday party for Ariella,” Robyn told cameras from her couch as she self-filmed. “And the whole family tested and was able to get together and kind of have this time together, which was actually really cool.”

Robyn continued to explain what happened after Ariella’s birthday party that got her scared about potentially contracting the virus.

“The next day I got a call from my childcare provider, my nanny and tutor for the kids, and she said that her husband and her were testing positive for Covid,” Robyn revealed during her confessional. “It was… it was really scary.”

Robyn Brown says nanny’s positive test ‘validates’ Kody Brown’s rules

Robyn blamed getting everyone together for possibly exposing the family to the virus and explained that’s why Kody “has done what he’s done.”

Kody reacted to Robyn’s news in shock, since their nanny has been doing “everything right” and asked, “How did she get exposed to COVID?”

Robyn explained that the nanny was at her house last on a Thursday, Ariella’s party was on the following Saturday, the nanny’s husband tested positive on Sunday, and the nanny tested positive the following Tuesday.

“This just validates Kody, that you know, maybe getting together is a little bit too much of a risk. I don’t know. It’s just really, really hard and frustrating,” Robyn admitted. “I’m just praying that we’re okay.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.