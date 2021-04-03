Sister Wives: The kids speak out about celebrating birthdays differently during quarantine

Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Another clip from this week’s episode of Sister Wives showed fans the kids’ takes on having to change the way they celebrate birthdays during quarantine.

Kody voiced that he thought the girls, Robyn’s eldest daughters Aurora and Breanna, were disappointed that they had to celebrate their birthdays separate from the rest of the family due to COVID-19.

Kody explained to his kids that ‘it is what it is’

He sat next to Robyn, who recently got slammed for her video call to Kody, on the confessional couch and told the cameras, “You know, it’s just one of those things you sort of do, and you go, ‘Hey, listen, we’re sorry this is this way, we’re doing the best we can to make it special for you.’ It just is what it is.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Robyn’s eldest daughter Aurora said that the “birthday week” last spring was sad. There are a lot of Brown family members with birthdays in the same week in the month of April: Kody’s third wife Christine, and his kids Garrison, Aurora, Breanna, and Truely.

Kody adopted Robyn’s three children from her previous marriage in 2015: Dayton, Aurora and Breanna.

Aurora and Breanna had milestone birthdays during the height of the pandemic last year. Aurora turned 18 and Breanna turned 16.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Robyn’s daughter Aurora found some positive in the situation, but Truely was ‘devastated’

Aurora continued to say that having the isolated celebrations was “fun in its own way,” but said it was “also kind of melancholy.”

Christine took a seat on the couch and explained that her and Kody’s youngest child, Truely was “devastated” that she couldn’t celebrate her birthday with the rest of the family. Christine told her that if anyone came to visit, they would have to stay outside.

She admitted that after telling her how she would have to spend her birthday, Truely shut her door and Christine could hear her crying.

Truely got a turn on the confessional couch to express how she felt about being isolated for her birthday. She said, “I think that we should all be able to hang out as a family, since we are.”

Brown family celebrations are hit especially hard as birthdays and milestones take on a new, socially distanced look. Tune in to new #SisterWives Sundays at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/YLwBhVOcAt — TLC Network (@TLC) April 1, 2021

Was Truely advocating for Kody’s one-house idea?

Many fans of the show have noted that it would make things a lot easier if the Browns lived under one roof, and it sounded like Truely would be on board with her dad’s one-house idea.

Ironically, Truely’s mom is the only of Kody’s wives who is adamantly against living with the rest of the family in the same house.

Truely, who is 10, was joined by her older sisters Ysabel and Gwendlyn on the couch. Ysabel asked Truely if it made sense to her that the family was “quarantining away from each other.”

Truely had trouble making sense of her family’s separation

Truely continued, “Like, if we all quarantined together, like literally together, then we could visit each other. But we’re not visiting each other at all. The most that we’re ever getting is staying like 10 feet apart, at the door, and…” her voice trailed off as she waved her hands.

Ysabel tried to comfort her sister and asked, “You don’t like it?”

Truely answered, “No,” and shook her head sternly.

Christine, who recently tried to persuade her kids to move to Utah, had the last word and related to everyone when she said that the situation was “hard, really hard” and “Covid sucks.”

Fans can catch more of the Brown family’s quarantine struggles this week on Sister Wives.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.