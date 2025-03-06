Sister Wives stars honor Garrison Brown on one-year anniversary of his death

Garrison Brown’s loved ones are sharing their fondest memories of him on the anniversary of his death.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Garrison was found deceased in his Flagstaff home last year at the age of 25.

His passing was ruled an apparent suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Ethanol intoxication, better known as alcohol poisoning, was also a contributing factor in his death.

Sadly, Garrison’s brother, Gabriel Brown, found him when he arrived.

As Garrison’s mom, Janelle Brown, told PEOPLE, her son’s substance abuse issues “definitely played a role” in his death.

It’s hard to believe that 365 days have passed since Garrison’s death.

And now, one year after Garrison’s sudden and untimely passing, his family members are paying tribute to his life.

Janelle Brown honors her son in a touching Instagram post

Janelle Brown posted on social media today, taking to Instagram to honor her son’s memory.

She uploaded a photo of Garrison with one of his beloved cats, captioned “To the stars, Bowen, to the stars.”

In the post’s caption, Janelle wrote, “I stay busy but in EVERY quiet moment you are first and foremost in my thoughts.”

“It’s been a year baby. We miss you so much. I miss you so much,” she continued.

Janelle also encouraged her fans and followers to follow in Garrison’s footsteps and consider donating to their local animal shelters, rescues, or The Humane Society—all organizations near and dear to Garrison’s heart.

Christine Brown ‘can’t believe’ Garrison has been gone for a year

Another one of Garrison’s moms, Christine Brown, took the opportunity to honor one of the many Brown children she watched grow up and helped raise.

Christine posted a montage of throwback photos, including a group shot of herself, Garrison, and some of his siblings on an outing, some of Garrison during his time in the military, a pic of Garrison at Christine and David Woolley’s wedding, and plenty more pics of Garrison with his brothers and sisters.

In her accompanying caption, Christine wrote, “I found a video of Garrison helping me move and watched it so many times. My heart aches without him and every photo, video, memory, joke, story with him in it is infinitely more precious than ever.”

“Gosh, I miss him. I can’t believe he’s been dead for a year,” she added.

Garrison’s sister, Madison, prays for ‘peace, rest, and comfort’ for her younger brother

Garrison’s older sister, Madison Brown, remembered her brother on Instagram on Wednesday, too.

She shared a collage of throwback photos from over the years.

“A whole 365 days without you. Not a day goes by that I don’t miss you, Garrison,” wrote Madison.

She continued, “In the quiet moments between the noise of life, I think of you often. I hope and pray you’ve found peace, rest, and the comfort that eluded you here. Until we meet again, little brother.”

Kody, Meri, and Robyn remain silent on social media

Garrison’s father, Kody Brown, opted not to post anything publicly on the first anniversary of his son’s death.

Kody’s last Instagram post included a set of photos of Garrison along with the announcement that his son had died.

Kody has been silent on Instagram since then, only making one post on social media on X (formerly Twitter) in January 2025 – unrelated to Garrison’s passing.

Garrison’s other two moms, Meri and Robyn Brown, also remained silent on social media on the anniversary.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC until spring.