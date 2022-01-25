Sister Wives star Kody Brown ‘considering starting fresh’ with new wives after Christine split

Kody Brown is reportedly looking to make a fresh start by adding new wives to his plural marriage. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown is reportedly “considering starting fresh” with new wives amid his split from Christine Brown.

As Sister Wives fans watched this season, Kody’s marriages continued to struggle, especially when his strict pandemic rules became the focus.

Off-camera, Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in November 2021 after spending nearly 30 years together in a spiritual marriage.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is ‘considering starting fresh with new wives,’ says source

Now, a source tells Us Weekly that Kody is considering starting over, beginning with taking on new wives.

“He is not happy with the other wives threatening to leave,” the insider told the outlet. “He’s considering starting fresh with new wives.”

The issues in Kody and his second wife Janelle Brown’s marriage were also exacerbated and exposed this season.

Janelle and her kids weren’t entirely on board with Kody’s rules which meant they didn’t see him in person much, and many disagreements arose.

During one episode of Sister Wives Season 16, Janelle left a conversation with the spouses, telling Kody to “F**k off.”

Janelle admitted that Kody’s overly strict rules were the “biggest problem” they’ve ever had in their marriage and their son Gabriel said his dad’s rules were “literally ruining” their family.

Janelle Brown admitted considering leaving husband Kody Brown

During another episode of Sister Wives, Janelle confided in Robyn and admitted that she had considered leaving Kody and plural marriage behind.

“I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks kind of reflecting and being like, ‘OK, look, do I still choose plural marriage?'” Janelle confessed. “But I’ve had to have that conscious decision with myself.”

However, Janelle said she chose to stay in plural marriage rather than take the easy way out and leave Kody.

“I’ve had to really think – my children are almost grown, and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay,” Janelle revealed.

“With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained, and you know, it’d be really easy,” Janelle said. “It’s easy to walk away.”

Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, has admitted that despite her broken marriage and Kody’s lack of intimacy and romance, she’s not going anywhere.

“If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not… it’s not going to get better and I’m not going anywhere y’all,” Meri said during an episode in Season 16. “You’re stuck with me, whether you like it or not.”

Sister Wives fans know from this past season that Christine’s reasons for leaving Kody started with her jealousy of his other wives and feeling neglected. But Kody’s controlling behavior and strict rules became too much for her to bear.

Not only did Kody skip out on his and Christine’s daughter Ysabel’s back surgery, but he refused to help with her round-the-clock aftercare. Christine also accused Kody of playing favorites among his children.

Christine eventually reached her breaking point and packed up Kody’s belongings in boxes in her garage when he admitted that he wasn’t attracted to her and didn’t want an intimate marriage with her any longer.

Kody has admittedly spent the majority of his time during the pandemic at his “obedient” fourth wife Robyn’s house. Some Sister Wives fans think Kody and Robyn are perfectly happy living as a monogamous couple, but only time will tell if the family insider was right about him taking on more wives.

Part one of Sister Wives: One on One airs on Sunday, January 30 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.