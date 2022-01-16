Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown says it’s hard for her kids to respect Kody because he has ‘favorites’

Christine Brown accused Kody of having “favorites” and said it’s why her kids have trouble respecting him. Pic credit: TLC

This week on Sister Wives, Christine Brown admitted that her kids have trouble respecting their father, Kody Brown, because he has “favorites.”

Season 16 of Sister Wives has focused heavily on Kody Brown’s strict pandemic rules for his family and how they’ve caused a further divide between him, his wives, and their kids.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, called The Teflon Queen, Christine Brown made a startling confession about Kody.

After Kody had a talk with his son Gabriel about abiding by his rules when it comes to having a social life with his girlfriend, Kody took to the confessional couch.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown brags on wife Robyn’s household

“I’ll tell you something that Robyn has done from the very beginning of coming into our family,” Kody told cameras, bragging on his “obedient” fourth wife.

“She sat her children down and she said, ‘We’re going into this family you will be kind to this family, you will accept this family, and you will respect the parents, and you will respect Kody as your father,'” Kody added.

Kody went on to say that he “has other households” who never established the same rules with their kids, presumably talking about Janelle and Christine, who were dead-set against Kody’s strict rules.

Christine Brown admits husband Kody has ‘favorites,’ daughters struggle to respect him

Christine had her turn on the confessional couch and told cameras, “I used to be super, like, ‘Anything you want, anything you say, whatever you want.’ I used to be that wife. Um, and I’m not anymore.”

Christine made a shocking but truthful confession when she admitted, “I’m the one who’s present. I’m the one who’s around.”

Because of Kody’s strict rules, he went nearly an entire year without seeing or spending time with some of his kids who continued to have social lives and work outside of their homes.

Christine added, “It’s hard for the girls to respect their dad when they see he has favorites.”

“And they… they struggle with how apparent it is that he’s more comfortable at some houses than others,” Christine added.

Sister Wives viewers are loving watching Christine find her voice this season and stand up to Kody when she disagrees with him.

Christine and Kody’s relationship was a “rough” one for several years before Christine decided to split from her husband of 27 years and move back to Utah, a dream of hers for years.

It seems as though Kody’s strict rules played a huge role in Christine’s decision to leave – now Sister Wives viewers are wondering which wife will be next to leave, and most of them are rooting for it to be Janelle.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.