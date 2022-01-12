Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown forced son Gabe to choose between seeing him or his girlfriend

Kody Brown gave his son Gabe an ultimatum when it came to seeing his girlfriend or spending time with his dad. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown admitted he wishes he was “more patriarchal” over the years as he continued to have trouble getting his family to abide by his rules.

This season on Sister Wives, Kody Brown’s “inhumanely” strict pandemic rules have continued to cause division among his family. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kody provided a lengthy list of rules that his wives and children must follow in order to see him in person.

Not abiding by Kody’s rules meant his family didn’t see him for weeks or even months at a time, and it kept the Browns more separated than ever.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown wishes he had been more ‘in charge’ of his wives’ households

In a teaser for this Sunday’s episode, Kody Brown reveals that he wishes he had been more “in charge” of his wives’ households and puts a huge weight on his son Gabe’s shoulders.

As Sister Wives fans have watched this season, Kody and Janelle’s son Gabe is very against his dad’s strict rules and said they are “literally ruining” their family.

“I feel like everyone in my family is so focused on being right or doing right, that nobody is willing to just kind of take a step back and say, ‘This is ruining our family,'” Gabe confessed in a voiceover from the clip.

While Kody and Gabe peeled some logs at Coyote Pass, Kody shared that he wanted to “lay down the law” with his son, but he couldn’t because he doesn’t have Janelle’s support.

“In the time that COVID has been going on, I’ve felt more and more and more like that was Janelle’s house and it wasn’t my house,” Kody revealed of his second wife.

Kody continued, “And the irony of the situation – which is not good for relationships – is that Robyn’s house, as I’ve been there more, has made me feel like that’s my house, and my rules, and my family. It makes me mad at myself all these years that I haven’t been what I would call more patriarchal, more in charge.”

Janelle, who admitted Kody’s rules have been the “biggest problem” in their nearly 30-year marriage, confessed that her kids love spending time with their dad, but that Kody has been acting “dictatorial” lately about his rules.

Kody and Gabe got to talking about Gabe spending time with his girlfriend, Peyton, who Kody hasn’t met and knows nothing about.

Kody Brown forces son Gabe to choose between seeing his dad or his girlfriend

Gabe told his dad that he was told at the beginning of the pandemic not to hang out with his friends as a safety precaution, but was encouraged to spend time with his girlfriend. However, that’s not how Kody remembered it.

“Did I say that?” Kody asked, surprisingly, as he pointed towards himself.

“That’s what I heard,” Gabe responded. “I heard that your girlfriend is okay [to spend time with] because she’s isolated.”

Gabe told Kody that he knew his dad would question him hanging out with Peyton because he can’t verify that she’s been following the same rules for social distancing as he has.

“My dad doesn’t even know what my girlfriend looks like,” Gabe admitted during his confessional. “He’s never talked to her, never interacted with her… I think it’s pretty revealing to how COVID has kind of screwed over the family.”

Back at Coyote Pass, Gabe told Kody, “I can’t take pain out of the equation.”

Kody claimed that he understood where Gabe was coming from, and told his son, “Gabriel, the real issue here is you had to choose between me coming over or seeing your girlfriend.”

“Why?” Gabe asked his dad, looking for answers as tears began to well up in his eyes. “Why was I made to make that decision?”

Be sure to tune in Sunday night to catch the rest of the episode and see how things pan out face-to-face between Kody and his son Gabe.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.