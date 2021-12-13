Sister Wives fans think Kody Brown skipping Ysabel’s surgery was Christine’s ‘breaking point’ ahead of split

Kody Brown skipping his daughter Ysabel’s surgery might have been a big factor in Christine’s decision to split from him. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives fans believe that Kody Brown’s refusal to accompany his daughter Ysabel to surgery was a contributing factor to his third wife, Christine Brown, leaving him.

After this week’s episode of Sister Wives, viewers were reminded that Kody Brown opted not to fly with Ysabel to New Jersey to have scoliosis surgery.

Last season on Sister Wives, fans watched in disbelief as Kody told Ysabel he wouldn’t be accompanying her for surgery.

This week, Sister Wives viewers watched as Ysabel cried during her solo confessional, upset that her dad wasn’t going to be with her during surgery and recovery.

Ysabel got teary-eyed as she told the camera that her dad’s priorities were “a little screwed up.” She also revealed that Kody allowed his fear of a virus to rule over being with his daughter for major surgery.

Sister Wives fans think Kody Brown skipping Ysabel’s surgery pushed Christine to leave

After seeing Ysabel suffer emotionally without the support of her dad Kody, Sister Wives fans took to Twitter after the episode to express their discontentment.

“I think Kody not going to Ysabel[‘s] surgery was the breaking point for Christine!” voiced one Sister Wives fan after watching Sunday’s episode.

Another viewer tweeted, “Anyone else think that [Kody] not being there for Ysabel’s surgery, was the last straw for Christine – why she left?”

Many Sister Wives fans have long thought that Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, is responsible for trying to tear the family apart in an attempt to become Kody’s only wife.

One Sister Wives viewer expressed that if Robyn had a child going for surgery, Kody would have been there in a heartbeat, no questions asked.

“If Ysabel was one of Robyn’s kids, Kody would be right there. Covid who?” the comment read.

Kody’s logic was that by being the only family member to travel between his wives’ homes, he would lower the spread of COVID-19 among their large, polygamous family.

Kody Brown’s wives disagree over his ‘inhumane’ pandemic protocols

That meant that Kody imposed his “inhumane” pandemic rules (as his daughter Truely called them) upon the family, who were split when it came to deciding which protocols to follow among their four wives and multiple kids.

Interestingly, Kody’s quarantine rules meant that he ended up spending more time with Robyn and their kids than he did with his other wives and their kids.

Christine admittedly continued to travel during the pandemic, which Kody disagreed with. This also caused further separation within the family and more arguments between Christine and Kody.

Last month, Christine finally conjured the courage to leave Kody after 27 years of spiritual marriage and six biological kids together.

Aside from Kody refusing to travel with their daughter Ysabel for major surgery, Christine had plenty of other reasons to split from her husband of nearly three decades.

Christine admitted last season that their marriage has been “rough” for several years now and Christine struggled with not feeling heard and was adamantly against the possibility of living in one home again as a family.

The 49-year-old TLC star made her dream a reality when she moved back to Utah where she’s living in close proximity to her and Kody’s kids and their only biological grandchild, Avalon.

Now that Christine can spend more time with her kids and granddaughter, she’s living her best life away from Kody and enjoying her family more than ever.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.