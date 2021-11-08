Sister Wives: Christine Brown, daughter Truely living near daughter Aspyn in Utah

Christine Brown is a close neighbor of her and Kody’s daughter, Aspyn, in Utah. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is living just minutes from her and Kody Brown’s eldest daughter, Aspyn Thompson, amid her move to Utah.

Christine recently decided to leave her husband Kody after 27 years of marriage and six children together.

Kody first announced the split on his Instagram and Twitter pages, followed by Christine’s announcement on her Instagram page.

Shortly before announcing her split from Kody, Christine sold her Flagstaff, Arizona home and moved into a rental in Utah.

It’s been Christine’s dream for years to return to Utah, so when the rest of the family turned down her idea, she made her dream a reality all on her own.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown living just minutes from daughter Aspyn

Now, it’s been revealed that Christine has even more support in Utah as she embarks on the next chapter of her life.

The Sun confirmed that Christine and her youngest daughter, Truely, are living just minutes from Aspyn and her husband, Mitch Thompson.

According to the outlet, Christine’s new duplex rental home is just a four-minute drive to Aspyn and Mitch’s home in Utah.

Aspyn and Mitch, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, live in a three-bedroom, three-bath condo, practically next door to Christine and Truely.

Christine and Kody share six kids, biologically: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

According to a source close to the Browns, the children are understandably feeling “upset” amid their parents’ split.

In addition to their six biological children, Christine and Kody share 12 more children from Kody’s relationships with his three current wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, brought three children from a previous marriage to the family, whom he adopted after legally divorcing Meri so he could legally wed Robyn.

Christine Brown’s new single life in Utah

Christine seems to be thriving and “loving life” in Utah and is staying busy promoting her Plexus and LuLaRoe businesses on social media.

Some of Christine’s family members have come out of the woodwork since her split and offered some insight into the Sister Wives star’s troubled relationship with Kody.

Christine’s cousin claimed that because of the success of Sister Wives and the notoriety Christine has gained from it, she was able to “bravely” leave Kody, unlike many women in plural marriages.

Along with Aspyn as a close neighbor in the Salt Lake City area, Christine also has her daughter, Mykelti, nearby in Lehi, Utah. Mykelti, her husband Tony, and their daughter Avalon (Christine and Kody’s only biological grandchild) relocated from St. George to Lehi over the summer.

With so much support close by from her family members, it looks like Christine definitely chose the right place to start a new life in Utah.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.