Sister Wives star Christine Brown is enjoying her family in Utah as she prepares for Christmas

Christine Brown is living life to the fullest in Utah alongside her kids and granddaughter. Pic credit: TLC and @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is definitely living her best life in Utah, spending time with family as she prepares for Christmas.

Christine took a leap of faith and decided to leave her husband Kody Brown after 27 years of spiritual marriage and move back to Utah.

Last season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as Christine’s desire to move back to The Beehive State intensified, despite pushback from Kody and his other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

Since moving back to Utah, Christine has been able to spend a lot more time with her family, who mostly reside in Utah as well.

The 49-year-old mom of six has been sharing plenty of posts on Instagram as she’s been spending quality time with her mom, her kids, and her granddaughter ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Earlier this week, Christine shared a pic to Instagram of her and Kody’s youngest child, daughter Truely, decorating her Christmas tree.

Along with a snap of Truely’s multi-colored lights and ornaments on her tree, Christine described the decorations in her caption.

“Truely started reading Harry Potter a few months ago so, yep. here is her Harry Potter Christmas tree!” Christine told her 586k Instagram followers.

Along with getting into the Christmas spirit, Christine has been doing plenty of cooking and enjoying yummy, yet healthy, dishes.

She shared a pic of her homemade lasagna earlier this week and earlier this month showed off her new favorite snack, celery and hummus.

Living in Utah means Christine Brown sees her granddaugher Avalon often

Christine has also been spending plenty of time with her granddaughter, Avalon, who is now eight months old and as adorable as ever.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Christine shared a series of pics of Avalon sitting on the floor in front of the Christmas tree with a plate full of cookies in front of her.

“Decorating cookies with Avalon tonight!!” Christine told her fans of her plans for the evening.

Avalon looked cute as ever, posing with the cookies and smiling for the camera as Christine snapped several pics of her granddaughter.

Avalon is Christine and Kody Brown’s only biological grandchild. Although not their biological children, Kody’s wives consider each other’s biological kids as their own, and the same goes for their grandchildren.

It certainly wasn’t an easy decision for Christine to walk away from her marriage and the rest of the family in Flagstaff, Arizona, but it looks as though it certainly was the right decision as far as her happiness is concerned.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.