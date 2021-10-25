Sister Wives fans say Christine Brown is ‘loving life in Utah’ without Kody

Christine Brown seems to be “loving life” without Kody in Utah. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown looks to be “loving life in Utah,” according to Sister Wives fans.

Kody Brown’s third wife, Christine, recently made a big move when she sold her home in Flagstaff, Arizona and uprooted to Utah.

As Sister Wives fans know, Christine’s dream has been to move back to Utah for years.

Although Christine tried to get the rest of the family on board to move to Utah, she was met with rejection from Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

However, Christine seems to have taken matters into her own hands and finally made her dream of moving to Utah her own reality.

Christine Brown shares live video from new home in Utah

Sister Wives fans recently took to Reddit to discuss a pic of Christine from a live video she recently shared in her Facebook group, seemingly recorded from her new $1 million duplex rental in Utah.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Judging from the Redditor’s caption for the pic, Christine gave away enough clues to her fans for them to discern that she and her youngest daughter, Truely, are enjoying their new home.

“Christine looks good,” the Redditor titled their thread. “This pic of her is from a “live” she did today on her Facebook group. She and Truely seem to be loving life in Utah 🖤”

Christine Brown during her Facebook Live. Pic credit: u/Apprehensive_Stay147/Reddit

In the still screenshot, Christine wore a neon green tee that read, “Ghouls just wanna have fun,” as she held a Plexus pink drink in her hand, for which she is now an ambassador.

Sister Wives fans say Christine looks happy in Utah

“I think she looks good,” wrote another Sister Wives fan of Christine.

Sister Wives fans think Christine looks happy and healthy in Utah. Pic credit: u/Apprehensive_Stay147/Reddit

The Redditor also shared a pic that Christine recently shared on her Instagram Feed showing Truely pretending to give a drink to a skeleton.

It looked as though Christine and Truely have no qualms about uprooting from Flagstaff, away from the rest of the family. In Utah, they joined Christine and Kody’s other children, Aspyn, Paedon, and Mykelti.

It’s unclear where their daughter Gwendlyn is living and Ysabel is currently living in North Carolina with her sister Maddie.

Sister Wives fans commented on Christine Brown. Pic credit: u/Apprehensive_Stay147/Reddit

“She looks GREAT!!!” commented another Sister Wives fan. “And happy. I hope she stays that way.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Christine listed herself as a “single woman” on the deed to her Flagstaff home, raising some questions about the state of her marriage to Kody.

Sister Wives fans won’t get to witness Christine’s current living situation on the upcoming season of the show, but they are hoping to get some answers to last season’s uncertainties.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.