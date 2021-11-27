Sister Wives star Christine Brown enjoys her first Thanksgiving after split from Kody Brown

Christine Brown enjoyed Thanksgiving this year sans Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown spent her Thanksgiving away from her ex, Kody Brown, and was surrounded by many family members this year.

This Thanksgiving marked the first time Christine spent the holiday away from her now-ex-husband, Kody Brown.

Earlier this month, Christine and Kody announced their split in separate messages via their Instagram accounts.

Christine decided to leave Kody and start a new life in Utah, where she’s thriving with her mom, her children, and her granddaughter.

Christine Brown’s first Thanksgiving without Kody

The 49-year-old mom of six shared several pics on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving.

The first pic was an adorable snapshot of her granddaughter, Avalon, whose mom is Christine and Kody’s daughter, Mykelti.

“Avalon’s first time in Oma’s high chair!” Christine captioned the pic, which showed Miss Avalon smiling while seated in front of a Christmas tree, a poinsettia, and a nutcracker.

In a separate post on the same day, Christine shared a pic of herself, her mom, and her and Kody’s youngest child, daughter Truely.

The trio wore matching navy blue and white Christmas pajamas covered in a snowflake pattern as they shared a laugh in front of their Christmas tree, which she aptly captioned, “Matching pajamas with my Mom and Truely!”

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is seeing more of her family since moving back to Utah

Christine continued to share pics of her time with family, including her only son, Paedon.

In another post that Christine shared on Black Friday, the Sister Wives star wrote, “I am so tired of LOSING the Harry Potter Clue game. Truely WON and this wad of paper is her score card!”

In the pic, Truely and her brother Paedon sat at a table where they looked very serious about the game of Harry Potter Clue they were playing.

So far in Season 16, Sister Wives viewers love seeing Christine’s new, more confident attitude and seeing her stand up for herself.

Although Sister Wives fans won’t see Kody and Christine’s split this season, they already see some of the events that led up to it.

Kody already accused Christine of bluffing about moving to Utah, but as we know outside of the show, Christine was not kidding.

Now that Christine is spending more time with her children and granddaughter, it’s clear that she’s much happier.

Christine long felt she wasn’t heard in her plural marriage with Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown and was strongly opposed to living together as one family.

Now that Christine has started her own life, she can decide where she lives and with whom she shares her home and her time.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.