Christine Brown tells fans to be ‘open to the thought of change’ as she starts new life in Utah

Christine Brown continues to lose weight amid her split from Kody Brown. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is focusing on her health and “positive changes” after splitting from her husband, Kody Brown.

Christine and Kody announced their separation this week after 27 years of marriage.

The former couple share six biological children and 12 more children between Kody and his other three wives, all of whom are reportedly, and understandably, “upset” amid their parents’ split.

Christine made her dream a reality and moved back to Utah, leaving Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn behind in Flagstaff, Arizona.

It seems that Christine is in good spirits, despite the split, and continues to share uplifting messages with her fans.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown continues to spread positivity amid Kody split

On her Instagram page, Christine shared a pic recently along with an encouraging message.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the pic, Christine looked radiant and healthy, sporting her long, blonde hair in waves, wearing a coral-colored blazer and hunter-green top.

“So many of us have a tendency to fear, change. However, I have chosen to embrace positive changes this year,” Christine captioned her post.

Although Christine’s post was seemingly intended to promote her Plexus business with her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, it seems as though she used some underlying messages about her recent split to apply to her message.

The 49-year-old TLC star continued, “Change can lead to beautiful things, views, and outcomes. I made this change in my health and doing so I gained so much more energy, mental clarity and weight loss.”

“Watching & waiting doesn’t move anyone forward but rather creates a delay in results. If I can offer you a piece of wisdom it would be – be open to the thought of change – you never know what you’re missing,” Christine concluded her post.

Christine’s life after Kody

Since leaving Kody behind in Flagstaff, Christine seems to be thriving in Utah, where she’s continuing to promote her businesses.

Christine’s cousin, Anna LeBaron, recently spoke out about Sister Wives helping Christine to leave the family. She explained that in most instances of polygamy, the wives who want to leave don’t have the financial means to do so.

Christine’s fame on Sister Wives has helped catapult her into her role as a social media influencer, where she earns her income.

The future of the rest of the family is uncertain now that Christine has left, especially their plans to build on Coyote Pass. It’s rumored that Christine confirmed that her split from Kody will be filmed as part of the show, so tune in later this month for the premiere of Season 16.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.