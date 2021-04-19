Sister Wives: See why Christine was in Utah, her new side hustle and who she’s missing

Christine has been busy these days. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has stayed busy off-camera these days, recently visiting Utah, selling a new product, and missing someone special in her life (hint: it’s not Kody).

Christine, who celebrated a birthday over the weekend, shared a video with her followers, wrapping herself in a Boba baby wrap, while visiting her daughter, Mykelti, and new granddaughter, Avalon, in Utah.

Christine had shared a few days earlier that she loves holding babies while she’s cooking while gushing over baby Avalon.

The video was filmed by Mykelti, as it was filmed in her home in St. George, Utah. Mykelti got witty when she used a British accent to commentate as her mom wrapped herself in the entertaining video.

Christine was in Utah with Mykelti and her husband, Tony, right before baby Avalon arrived. Photos of Christine and Mykelti leaving an ultrasound appointment surfaced on the day of Meri’s mother’s funeral.

Mykelti had a home birth, which she hinted will be featured on a future episode of Sister Wives, and welcomed daughter Avalon on April 5.

In addition to LuLaRoe, Christine is now selling beauty products

Christine also shared recently that she is now selling Younique products. Younique markets beauty products and is a multi-level marketing company (MLM). Christine is already a style ambassador for LuLaRoe, another MLM.

Christine has plenty of ties to Utah and spends a lot of time there still

Mykelti isn’t the only child of Christine’s living in Utah. Kody and Christine’s eldest child, daughter Aspyn, also lives in Utah with her husband, Mitch. Aspyn and Mitch’s wedding was featured on Sister Wives, and it’s the episode when Kody famously sported a kilt for the first time.

Christine and Kody’s only son, Paedon, also lives in Utah.

It’s no secret that Christine pushed to move back to Utah this season. She first brought it up to her daughters still living at home, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, but they weren’t on board with the idea.

Christine brought up moving to Utah again, first to Kody, then to her sister wives. Her proposition was again met with rejection, and she lost her composure in an emotional scene, telling Meri that she “can’t do marriage with Kody anymore.”

With three of her six children in Utah, Christine has pushed for the family to move back to the state. She also has a lot of family in Utah, was excited when the state decriminalized polygamy and craves the familiarity of living near other plural families.

Fans can keep up with Christine on social media now that the season has ended

Now that this season of Sister Wives has come to an end, many fans wonder if Christine will remain in Flagstaff with the rest of the Browns or if she will move back to Utah.

Fans of the show will certainly be keeping up with Christine and the rest of the family on social media until Sister Wives returns to the air for another season.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.