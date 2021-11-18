Sister Wives preview: Kody Brown says the family’s not celebrating Christmas, Janelle says ‘forget holidays’

Kody and Janelle Brown of Sister Wives disagreed over celebrating Christmas as a family. Pic credit: TLC

In a preview for the upcoming season of Sister Wives, Kody Brown put his foot down when it came to celebrating Christmas together as a family, and Janelle Brown wasn’t happy about it.

Going into Season 16, Sister Wives fans expect to see the Brown family continue to crumble amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season, Sister Wives fans watched as the family struggled to get on the same page regarding quarantine and safety protocols to avoid spreading COVID-19.

As we can see in a new clip from the upcoming season, not much has changed.

In the clip shared by Us Weekly (which you can watch here), Kody Brown sat with his wives in one of their backyards as they discussed the upcoming holidays.

Kody Brown discusses Christmas plans with wives in Sister Wives clip

“I can’t tell you guys what to do. I can decide what I’m gonna do,” Kody tells his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He continued, “And if the family wants to get together they can figure it out too. We could have, right from the beginning, just said, ‘Everybody just stay home, we’ll wait this out.'”

“But I’ve got one kid doing this and another kid doing that and another person traveling and another person traveling… I just don’t see that we’re getting together.”

Janelle asked, “But, for how long, though? Through Christmas? Through, like…” before Kody interrupted.

Kody told Janelle, “Well, I don’t know how long the virus is going to last, but I’m not gonna have a big Christmas gathering.”

Janelle looked shocked and replied, “Wow,” as she looked down at the ground.

Janelle Brown is shocked at Kody’s lack of optimism

During her solo confessional, Janelle let out her true feelings about Kody’s strict rules for the family.

“So basically unless we all observe his uber, uber, uber careful stance, forget holidays,” Janelle said dejectedly.

She continued, “I don’t know. I guess there’s really nothing to say but ‘wow.'”

Back outside, Janelle told Kody that just as he expects everyone to respect his stance, she hopes that he respect hers too.

Kody tried to come back with a response but was at a loss for words.

Janelle continued to tell the cameras during her confessional that Kody is continually “pushing” on her and said, “There’s no optimism. It’s like Doomsday.”

Kody revealed that he’s “got kids calling all the time,” asking him if they can come to visit. Janelle mentioned that she and Kody’s son, Hunter, had been in Flagstaff but hadn’t yet visited Robyn or her kids.

Robyn Brown feels ‘very helpless’ about the family’s distance

Robyn had her turn on the couch and turned the situation back on Hunter when she said he never asked to come to see her or her family.

Robyn also mentioned that she’d be fine with an outdoor, socially distanced visit from Hunter.

Outside, Robyn told Kody and her sister wives that although she “hates” that they have to socially distance from each other, she tells her kids to consider themselves lucky that they haven’t been affected by the virus.

Robyn noted that Kody’s relationships with all of his wives are suffering and that she feels “very helpless” about the whole situation.

Kody ended the clip by telling his wives, “Everybody has their opinion about what we should be doing. So everybody can just do what they want to do.”

Be sure to tune in Sunday night to catch the rest of the first episode of Season 16 and find out what the Browns decide to do about Christmas.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 this Sunday, November 21, at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.