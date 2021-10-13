The new Sister Wives Season 16 trailer teases continued marriage woes among Kody Brown and his wives

The newest Sister Wives trailer shows Kody Brown continuing to struggle in his four marriages. Pic credit: TLC

Season 16 of Sister Wives is right around the corner and in the latest trailer from TLC, Kody Brown and his wives are still struggling in their marriages.

Last season, Sister Wives fans watched as the Browns began to crumble amid the pressure of keeping a large family safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, in a glimpse into the newest season of Sister Wives, viewers will see Kody and his wives continue to struggle in their marriages.

Sister Wives Season 16: Kody Brown and his wives still struggling with COVID-19

Still trying to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, Kody opens the clip with a voiceover that says, “When it comes to the COVID virus, I’m not willing to gamble a family member’s life.”

Meri then chimes in and can be heard saying that she and Kody have been “quarantined from each other” for about six months, further showcasing their estranged marriage.

Christine expresses that COVID-19 brought out the family’s desire to come back together as one, but noted that they’re “not” a family.

The Browns have been living as four separate families since moving to Flagstaff, Arizona after uprooting from Las Vegas where they had a seemingly perfect living arrangement in the cul-de-sac.

You can watch the Season 16 Trailer here:

As Kody and his wives sat outside together, they held their printed lists of COVID-19 rules as everyone looked frazzled and in disagreement about which rules to follow.

“I did not make up these rules. Kody is not somebody to be run by one of his wives,” Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, can be heard saying during a couch confessional.

During another scene from the clip, Kody is angered during a solo couch confessional when he tells the cameras that his wives are looking to Robyn for approval, but says, “I don’t have a head wife in this family!”

Robyn has often been accused of being Kody’s “favorite” wife by Sister Wives fans who think she has plotted to become his only wife since joining the family.

Meri shows up next to tell cameras that the family is getting together to “discuss the lots,” referring to their property at Coyote Pass.

The Browns’ lots at Coyote Pass. Pic credit: TLC

Last season, Sister Wives fans watched as Kody’s wives disagreed over their lots. Things got heated when Meri and Kody got into the infamous argument about her preferred lot in the trees.

Christine Brown still pushing to move back to Utah

“The best I can give today is just to pretend. I don’t want to move back on the property. I want to move back to Utah,” Christine is seen confessing.

Sister Wives fans watched Christine push for the family to relocate to Utah last season, which didn’t go over well. Kody led Christine on that he may be open to the idea, only for her to get shot down by her sister wives in the infamous scene where she stormed off during Season 15.

“They’ve questioned if I’m going to stay … I’ve considered everything,” Meri says during a solo confessional on the couch.

Meri’s role in the family has been questioned, especially after last season exposed her estranged marriage to Kody. Last season, Meri and Kody admitted they aren’t a couple and they don’t have sex.

Since Meri and Kody are divorced, she has no legal ties to her husband of 31 years. And Meri has stayed busy splitting her time between Flagstaff and her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah.

“I’m at my wit’s end with this whole bulls**t stuff,” Janelle is heard saying during her confessional as she looks exasperated.

Last season, Janelle butted heads with Kody over COVID-19 protocols within their family. Kody wanted stricter rules about visiting his kids at each home, while Janelle was more laidback about it.

An aerial view of the Browns’ property at Coyote Pass. Pic credit: TLC

“It’s made me feel like the whole foundation that our family was built on is, like, crumbling,” Robyn tearfully tells the cameras in another scene.

“I would move to Utah in a heartbeat — are you kidding me? Is it on the table still?” Christine asks Kody during a scene where they sat outside together before Christine gets upset and walks away as she begins to cry.

“Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, he’s got a full, functioning marriage?” Christine asks as the camera pans to a shot of Robyn. “Who would ever want to live like that?”

With four wives and 18 kids, Kody struggled to spend enough quality time with each family member while trying to enforce his self-imposed quarantine rules for the family.

Now, Sister Wives fans will watch as Kody continues to try and lead his mega-sized family amid a pandemic while trying to repair four marriages, spend enough time with his 18 kids, all while planning to build on Coyote Pass where no one can agree about their living situation.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.