Sister Wives: Mykelti Brown-Padron reveals how husband Tony has adjusted to fatherhood

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown told her followers how husband Tony Padron has adjusted to fatherhood. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives stars Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron welcomed their daughter, Avalon, last month, and now Mykelti shared how she thinks Tony is handling life as a new dad.

Baby Avalon turned seven weeks old this week, and Mykelti shared some adorable pics of the newest Brown family grandbaby.

In a series of pics on Instagram, Mykelti shared photos of her holding baby Avalon wearing a Star Wars onesie, another of Avalon being held in her dad Tony’s arms, and a third of Avalon during bath time.

Mykelti shared a seven-week update on baby Avalon

The 24-year-old new mom captioned the post, “Baby girl Avalon Asa is #7weeks and she’s at 13.5lbs happy & healthy & growing so fast. I’m not okay with it, but I’m also so excited for all the adventures every day brings with her.”

“Also I know I have the baby inner tube thing backwards, right after this photo I figured it out. This was just the cutest photo. She loved it during bath time, once it was in correctly,” she continued.

One of Mykelti’s followers asked her in the comments, “We see you being an amazing mommy ( which I knew you would be all along) but how is Mr Tony adjusting?”

Avalon’s mom reported that dad Tony is handling fatherhood ‘way better’ than Mykelti thought

The TLC star responded to her fan, answering, “way better than I ever thought he would honestly.”

Mykelti answered a fan who asked how Tony is adjusting to fatherhood. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

Tony has been a target for trolls, who even insulted him in a post about the birth of their newborn daughter last month.

On the show, Tony sometimes received a bad rap for how forward he was towards Kody and Christine, his current in-laws. The couple had a whirlwind romance, and their family thought they were rushing their marriage.

But nearly five years into their marriage, Mykelti and Tony have proven that they’ve got what it takes to stay happily together, and are enjoying their time as new parents.

Mykelti has shared regular updates on Instagram about Avalon

Getting candid, Mykelti shared another post this week showing herself “bumming it” in a messy bun just six weeks postpartum, and told her followers that her routine consists of, “Wake up, messy bun, go to bed, redo my messy bun.”

Mykelti shared recent pics of Avalon in a new outfit and having tummy time on IG stories. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

The Browns currently have a total of three grandchildren

Baby Avalon is the third grandchild for Kody Brown, whom he shares with third wife, Christine. He shares grandchildren Axel and Evie, whose mom is Kody’s daughter Maddie, with second wife Janelle.

Mykelti hinted that her home birth with Avalon was taped and will be featured on a future episode of Sister Wives.

Until then, fans can follow the TLC personality on social media for regular updates about baby Avalon and how she and husband Tony continue to adjust to parenthood.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.