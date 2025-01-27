Sister Wives: Meri and Robyn defend themselves after Christine complains they had ‘way too many’ house rules

Christine Brown is speaking out about her former sister wives and their supposed laundry list of house rules.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle paid Christine a visit at her new Airbnb in Utah.

Janelle let herself in without knocking, a practice she adopted while living with Kody in Wyoming years ago.

During the scene, Christine opened up about how she welcomed people into her home.

“You know, I wanted everybody over whenever they wanted to come over,” Christine shared.

“In Robyn’s house, [there were] way too many rules,” she added.

Robyn defends her ‘announcement’ knock rule

Christine explained that the family had to knock on Robyn’s door and wait for someone to answer.

This may not seem like an unreasonable rule to some, but to Christine, it was.

She felt the rest of the family should have had free rein and could come and go as they pleased, in and out of her sister wives’ homes.

But Robyn had a reason for her knocking rule, explaining it during a confessional.

Robyn called it an “announcement” knock, alerting her when someone had arrived at her home.

“I get completely startled when someone is all of a sudden in my space,” Robyn shared.

Christine’s kids said Meri had ‘so many’ rules at her house

Christine also complained about Meri’s home, stating that her kids didn’t like having to knock at her home, either.

“Meri, I felt like you had to knock [at her house],” Christine explained.

“My kids always felt like there were just so many rules at Meri’s house,” she added.

Meri defended her position, however, noting that she always wanted a little heads up before someone entered her home—especially at times when she felt like walking around in the nude.

Robyn’s rules have been chastised on multiple occasions

Robyn has been called out regarding rules within the Brown family,

For instance, Kody’s other wives were suspicious of Robyn after Kody drafted a long list during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Kody handed out his list, which he called “Rules for Family Social Exposure,” to Christine, Meri, and Janelle, making it clear that Robyn followed the rules at their shared home.

Robyn sensed that her then-sister wives were convinced she had assigned Kody to draft the list, so she addressed the situation.

“I’m just gonna say it out loud,” Robyn began. “I know everybody’s like, suspicious of me. Will you just please stop?”

During a confessional, Robyn asked, “Why in the world would anybody think that I’m somehow behind this?”

Kody’s other wives at the time weren’t exactly thrilled about the family’s rules, especially Janelle, who referred to the demands as “b******t stuff.”

Sister Wives viewers called out Robyn’s rules

As Monsters and Critics reported last year, Robyn was criticized for her rules, this time by Sister Wives viewers.

In the Browns’ early years, per Janelle, Robyn “scolded” the other moms’ children if they opened her fridge.

After the scene aired, an eagle-eyed Sister Wives viewer uploaded a photo from a scene showing Robyn’s refrigerator.

A sign on the fridge read, “Please ask Robyn or [the nanny] Mindy before you take any food. Thank you!”

The more I think about this fridge thing, the angrier I get. Is there a quicker, more sinister way to say YOU ARE NOT WELCOME HERE than to put this note on your fridge, Robyn?Directed at kids you are supposedly co-parenting! This is calculated evil. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/SCmi8TYQSb — Amelia (@AmeliaEarhart1) September 30, 2024

Another Sister Wives viewer shared a clip from an old episode in which Robyn took a bowl of cereal away from Christine’s daughter, Ysabel, reprimanding her for eating it as a meal instead of a snack.

To back up Janelle about Robyn being weird about the other wives kids grabbing food in her house I’ll leave this clip here #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/tMOqPLRt4A — Marlene (@Marlene_527) September 30, 2024

Robyn’s behavior did not sit well with Sister Wives viewers, who called her “evil” and a “pathetic excuse for a human being.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.