Christine Brown’s former Flagstaff home listed for rent as an Airbnb

Sister Wives fans can now get a firsthand look at the home Christine Brown once lived in during her time in Flagstaff because the house is for rent.

Christine has left Flagstaff behind her, but the memories inside her former home remain.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported, the new owner of Christine’s Flagstaff abode has listed the property as an Airbnb rental.

The three-bedroom home is dog-friendly and features a private hot tub and deck, as well as views overlooking the mountains that once had Christine hearing angels sing.

The beautifully-appointed home has undergone a bit of a remodel, is fully furnished, and sleeps up to 12 people. The nightly rate to stay in Christine’s former home is $300.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine’s former sister wife, Janelle Brown, shared a photo of the home in her Instagram Story earlier this year. In the pic, snow covered the outside of the home, and it looked as though it was vacant and possibly abandoned.

Christine Brown has created a new life in Utah since leaving Flagstaff

Janelle took a photo of the property from her car and captioned it, “Christine’s old house. No one lives here in the winter I guess.”

Christine’s formerly red door has been painted black, while the Flagstaff home is listed for rent. Pic credit: airbnb.com

Perhaps the home was waiting to undergo renovations or be listed for rent at the time Janelle drove past it. Either way, Christine isn’t missing Flagstaff since moving back to Utah, where she met her fiance, David Woolley.

In an Instagram post dated February 2, 2023, Christine posed from her former home on her last day on set in Flagstaff.

“I’m glad I’m only going back to visit friends and family,” Christine wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #feelinggood, #neverlookback, #movingforward, #thriving, #blessed, and #futureisbright.

Christine’s Flagstaff home was featured in multiple episodes of Sister Wives

Christine’s house in Flagstaff was where the infamous “knife to the kidneys” scene played out last season. During the scene, Christine’s ex-husband, Kody Brown, had a hissy fit over Christine not putting enough effort into her relationships with her then-sister wives.

It’s no wonder why Christine isn’t eager to return there — the backyard of the home was often used as a place where Kody and his then-four wives gathered to have family meetings.

Another view of Christine’s former home and the mountains it overlooks. Pic credit: TLC

These days, Christine has moved on and purchased a new home in Utah with David. The sprawling 4,200-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, plenty of space to accommodate their combined 14 children and 10 grandchildren.

Christine sold her Flagstaff home in October 2021 for $700,000. The bedroom loft of the home served as the location where she and Kody had “The Conversation” when she revealed that she and their daughter, Truely, were leaving Arizona and moving to Utah.

Despite Kody’s resistance, Christine moved forward with her plans and never looked back.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.