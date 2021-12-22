Sister Wives spoiler: Robyn Brown gets defensive when the family accuses her of making up Kody’s strict rules

Robyn Brown made it clear that Kody was behind the family’s strict COVID-19 rules and not her. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown made it clear that she didn’t have anything to do with drafting Kody Brown’s strict COVID-19 rules for the family.

In the upcoming episode of Sister Wives, Robyn and Kody feel bombarded when the rest of the family questions their strict protocols.

In a preview clip from this Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives as shared by Us Weekly, Kody’s “inhumane” pandemic rules come to the surface once again.

Right off the bat, Christine got down to business when she told the camera during her confessional, “This isn’t how a family is. Families don’t social distance. We’re not being a family right now.”

Kody Brown shares his rules for Robyn’s nanny with his other wives on next Sister Wives

Kody and his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn met outside to revisit their family’s social distancing rules.

Kody singled out Christine during the scene and told her, “You were asking why our nanny was able to hang out with our kids and none of the other kids could.”

“Well, I basically wrote down the rules that we have for our nanny,” Kody told Christine.

Sister Wives may remember a preview during the ending credits of last week’s episode, showing Christine asking, “What. Does. The. Nanny. Do?!” when it was revealed that Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, hired in-home help.

Christine replied to Kody, “I would love to see what rules you put in place.”

Kody handed out printed copies of his rules to each of his wives to look over. As he was handing them out, Meri cracked a joke with Robyn that didn’t go over well.

“You know, those rules that you made up,” Meri mockingly said to Robyn before breaking into laughter and telling her, “I’m just teasing!”

“I actually didn’t,” Robyn replied, clearly irked by Meri’s comment.

An awkward moment ensued before Robyn told the rest of the wives, “I’m just gonna say it out loud, and I know everybody’s like, suspicious of me.”

Kody’s “Rules for Family Social Exposure” he gave to Robyn’s nanny. Pic credit: Discovery+

“Well, just please stop,” Robyn begged her sister wives. “Like, just don’t be suspicious of me,” which was met with silence as Kody’s face expressed anger.

Robyn then turned to Meri and said, “Please realize that Kody has made these rules, okay?”

Kody defended his fourth wife, Robyn, during his confessional and accused Meri of lying when she said she was just joking with Robyn.

Robyn Brown denies responsibility for Kody’s strict rules

During her solo confessional, Robyn explained that the majority of the rest of the family believes she is behind the rules that Kody has been so strict about reinforcing.

She revealed that “one of the kids” called her and asked if they could “loosen up” the rules a bit.

“Uh, this is not me,” Robyn told them of drafting the rules. “I didn’t make up these rules and I very specifically pointed out that their dad, Kody, is not someone to be run by one of his wives.”

Be sure to tune in Sunday for a new episode and see what else comes of Robyn’s nanny and the events leading up to Christine’s split from the family.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.