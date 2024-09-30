Sister Wives viewers share proof Robyn ‘scolded’ Janelle’s kids for opening her fridge

Janelle Brown claims that Robyn Brown didn’t share her food with the rest of the family’s kids, and Sister Wives fans are backing her up.

During Sunday night’s episode, Am I My Brother’s Keeper?, Janelle opened up about the Browns’ dynamic shifting when Robyn joined the family.

In a solo confessional, Kody’s ex revealed that Robyn didn’t want to play nice with the other three wives.

According to Kody’s then-third wife, Robyn didn’t intermingle like Meri, Janelle, and Christine. That meant not treating the other kids like her own.

With 18 children in the family, there were plenty of hungry kids at any given time, but Robyn Brown was stingy with her food, says Janelle.

Janelle claims that her biological children, Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah, were “scolded” whenever they opened Robyn’s fridge in her home.

Janelle spills the tea about Robyn being ungenerous

“With Robyn, there was always a very separateness,” Janelle Brown shared during the recent episode.

“My children, like, were scolded if they would open up Robyn’s fridge,” she added.

Janelle’s admission didn’t sit well with Sister Wives viewers, who headed to X (formerly Twitter) following Sunday’s episode to put Robyn on blast and prove that Janelle wasn’t exaggerating.

Sister Wives share photos and videos to back up Janelle’s claims

@SystemicDunking shared the clip of Janelle accusing Robyn of scolding her children and a photo from a past season of Sister Wives.

The caption read, “We’ve all seen Robyn’s fridge.”

The caption continued, “There used to be a schedule with the wives and Robyn instantly stepped all over the established routines by taking more than her share. She still does.”

The screenshot showed a sign on Robyn’s fridge, which read, “Please ask Robyn or Mindy before you take any food. Thank you!”

We've all seen Robyn's fridge. There used to be a schedule with the wives and Robyn instantly stepped all over the established routines by taking more than her share. She still does. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/vEaV0i9jim — SamoanDumpling🥟🌺 (@SystemicDunking) September 30, 2024

In another tweet, @Marlene_527 backed up Janelle’s confession with another clip from a previous season of Sister Wives.

In the clip, some of Christine and Janelle’s kids are in Robyn’s kitchen. Christine’s daughter, Ysabel, pours herself a bowl of cereal, and Robyn quickly chastises her.

“Ysabel! You guys, this should be a snack, not a meal,” Robyn says sternly before swiping the bowl away from Ysabel.

To back up Janelle about Robyn being weird about the other wives kids grabbing food in her house I’ll leave this clip here #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/tMOqPLRt4A — Marlene (@Marlene_527) September 30, 2024

Sister Wives viewers take aim at ‘evil’ Robyn

Along with another screenshot of Robyn’s sign on the fridge, another X user called out Robyn’s behavior.

“The more I think about this fridge thing, the angrier I get,” wrote @AmeliaEarhart1. “Is there a quicker, more sinister way to say YOU ARE NOT WELCOME HERE than to put this note on your fridge, Robyn? Directed at kids you are supposedly co-parenting! This is calculated evil.”

The more I think about this fridge thing, the angrier I get. Is there a quicker, more sinister way to say YOU ARE NOT WELCOME HERE than to put this note on your fridge, Robyn?Directed at kids you are supposedly co-parenting! This is calculated evil. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/SCmi8TYQSb — Amelia (@AmeliaEarhart1) September 30, 2024

Others echoed the sentiment, with one of Robyn’s critics calling her a “pathetic excuse for a human being” for her actions.

Another thanked Janelle for her honesty, adding, “If you’re a family & you wanna say these are your kids THEN ACT LIKE IT.”

Sister Wives fans weigh in. Pic credit: @amazongd/@rantseshhh/X

@StormsandSativa wrote that Robyn didn’t make the other Brown children feel like part of the family, although they were supposed to be her kids, too.

Robyn's fridge story 😧 She never made THEM feel at home & part of the family, they were kids. It wasn't their job to make her feel that way. She kicked kids outta her fridge, no come back I'm your new mom 😭 #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/j455jlQm7e — 🌩️storms & tv takes📺 (@StormsandSativa) September 30, 2024

Meri supports Janelle’s claims about Robyn causing tension among the family

Meri reinforced Janelle’s statements during her solo confessional.

As Meri put it, “When Robyn came in the family, there was a lot of, like, tension and conflict, you know, just because, like, whenever somebody new comes in the family, like, it… it just is. It’s what happens.”

But Robyn claimed that she was the victim. She said Meri accepted her and her children joining the family, but the rest of the family “struggled” with accepting her, Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora.

“All we wanted to do was be a part of this family,” Robyn said.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.