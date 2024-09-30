Robyn and Kody seated separately ‘for their safety’ at first event with the family

Nobody puts Kody and Robyn Brown in the corner.

Well, actually, they do. And they did.

During Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown admitted that he and his wife, Robyn, were “put over kind of in a corner” at a friend’s wedding.

The event was the first time Kody and Robyn faced the rest of the family since their falling out.

A family friend got married, and despite the tension between Kody and his exes at the time (Christine and Janelle), Kody and Robyn were still invited to the soiree.

However, the bride and groom decided it was best for everyone to seat Kody and Robyn away from the rest of the Browns.

Janelle opens up about the ‘awkward’ and ‘bittersweet’ gathering

During a solo confessional, Janelle revealed that attending the wedding was “a little bit awkward” and “a little bit bittersweet.”

Although she attended the wedding, she knew some family members didn’t want to interact with her and felt like she was in the middle of Kody and Christine’s recent breakup.

Surprisingly, Janelle revealed that Kody “did kind of at least say hi” to her a few times in passing.

Janelle and Christine ended up sitting together with their kids, and Janelle said she waved at Meri, but they “didn’t really talk.”

Kody says he and Robyn were seated ‘in a corner’ for their ‘safety’

To make matters even more awkward, Kody and Robyn were present but seated away from the rest of the family.

As Kody explained, “Robyn and I were put over kind of in a corner, probably for our safety.”

“You know, we were kept… it was just in the back,” Kody continued.

Kody told TLC’s cameras that Robyn felt it “wasn’t right” that they were secluded from the other Browns.

Robyn mingled with some of the Browns

Despite the tension, Robyn revealed that she did interact with some family members.

Janelle and Kody’s son, Gabriel, told Robyn he loved her, and she returned the sentiment. However, Robyn confessed that she didn’t want to talk to Janelle.

Kody blamed the distance between the family members on his and Christine’s divorce, which he called “childish teenage drama.”

“You know, it’s civil war. Total civil war,” Kody said.

Christine and Kody’s divorce is still a source of contention this season on Sister Wives

For her part, Christine admitted that going through a divorce was harder than she expected.

“I don’t know what the solution is,” Christine acknowledged.

Kody seemed to think he had a solution, however. During a solo confessional, he said that breaking up with Christine and remaining friends would have been better for the family.

“Like, make it so we can get back together another time instead of polarizing everybody,” Kody suggested.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.