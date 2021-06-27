Sister Wives: Janelle Brown is living in an RV on Coyote Pass after being forced out of her rental

After being forced to leave her rental home, Janelle has decided to live in an RV on Coyote Pass. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives announced she is living in an RV on the family’s property at Coyote Pass after being forced out of her rental home.

The 52-year-old TLC star decided on the “alternative path” after learning that she would need to find a new home after her rental in Flagstaff, Arizona was sold.

Last month, Janelle’s rental home was listed for sale and quickly found a buyer, forcing Janelle to find a new place to call home.

Janelle announced that due to the housing market being crazy, rentals are hard to find. It’s unclear whether she’ll be sharing her RV with her kids.

Janelle lives with three of her kids whom she shares with husband, Kody Brown. Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah are still living at home, while Logan, Maddie, and Hunter are out of the house.

The mother of six took to social media to share her adventure with her fans

Janelle shared a pic of her new home and captioned it, “So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure. The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental.”

“Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property,” Janelle shared.

Janelle added, “Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real !”

The pic showed the RV parked on a dirt driveway in front of big rocks as a front yard and a beautiful, tree-lined background.

On her Strive with Janelle Facebook page, Janelle shared the same post and answered some fan questions.

Janelle is getting a workout while she awaits water in the RV

Janelle revealed that she’s been hauling water while they wait on back-ordered parts for their cistern and well.

One of Janelle’s fans asked, “How exciting! Can you get electric and water there?”

The Sister Wives star revealed, “Water has been delayed a few weeks – we have a huge cistern and a well but waiting on a few parts that have been backordered FOREVER. So hauling water for now[.]”

Another fan commented, “I know you’ll make the most out of hauling water! ”

Janelle replied, “Haha it’s muscles I didn’t know I had !”

Janelle shared the post on Facebook, and answered fan questions about her living conditions. Pic credit: Strive with Janelle/Facebook

It looks as though the family has adjusted to living in Flagstaff

Earlier this year, Janelle clarified that her kids “love it” in Flagstaff, despite their initial defiance to move there from Las Vegas. Janelle and Kody’s son, Gabriel, was taking the move especially hard, not wanting to leave his life behind in Nevada.

Janelle and her sister wife, Meri Brown, are the only two of Kody’s four wives who rented their homes. Christine owns her home, as well as fourth wife, Robyn.

Janelle and Kody’s son, Garrison, recently showed off his own RV that he renovated. Perhaps he was thinking ahead and had his own place ready to live to save on space.

Will the rest of the family join Janelle?

Last month, Janelle sparked rumors that she was building a home on Coyote Pass after sharing video of the property. It’s possible that she was scouting the property to find a suitable place for her RV at the time.

All four of Kody’s wives are still living as separate families, spread at least 15 minutes from each other. Now, fans will be wondering what the plans are for the rest of the family, as they have yet to break ground on Coyote Pass, which they purchased in 2018.

So, who will be the next wife to move onto Coyote Pass? Will the Browns stay separated, or could Janelle’s move to the property prompt the rest of the family to join her?

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.