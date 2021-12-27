Sister Wives fans bash Robyn Brown for making Ysabel’s surgical scar about herself

In a deleted scene from Sister Wives, Robyn Brown talked about her son’s scar when the topic of Ysabel’s surgery scar came up. Pic credit: TLC

Robyn Brown came under fire when Sister Wives viewers felt that she made the topic of Ysabel’s surgery scar about herself.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel underwent back surgery to correct the curvature in her spine caused by scoliosis.

Kody came under major fire when he refused to travel with Christine and Ysabel to New Jersey for the surgery for fear of contracting and spreading COVID-19 to the rest of the family.

Before Ysabel’s surgery, she talked about the big scar she would have and even mentioned to Christine that one day she’d like to get a tattoo to accentuate it.

TLC recently shared a video on their official Instagram Feed with a deleted scene from Sister Wives.

Ysabel Brown reveals surgery scar, Robyn Brown talks about son Dayton’s scar

In the scene, Ysabel shows her scar to Kody, Robyn, and Meri for the first time and they were impressed and astounded by the size of her scar and how well it healed.

During a solo confessional, Robyn brought up that her eldest son, Dayton, also has a scar, but for a different reason.

Dayton, who is Robyn’s son from her previous marriage, had a four-wheeling accident that left him with a prominent scar across his forehead.

Robyn recounted how Dayton was sometimes teased for his scar, but how he grew to accept that it’s part of him and even wears it with pride.

Sister Wives viewers accuse Robyn Brown of turning Ysabel’s moment into her own

Sister Wives viewers who watched the deleted scene felt that Robyn took the topic of Ysabel’s major surgical scar and made it about herself.

Robyn’s critics sounded off in the comments section.

“Of course Robyn makes it about herself and her kid 😩,” wrote one of Robyn’s critics.

“Robyn, it’s not about you,” echoed another Sister Wives viewer.

Another fan of the show shared the same opinion as most of the others and wrote, “Came to say what everyone already is lol IT’S. NOT. ABOUT. YOU. ROBYN!”

“Leave it up to [Robyn] to make it about herself,” read another comment.

Since she joined the family in 2010, Robyn hasn’t exactly earned herself brownie points from fans.

Many Sister Wives viewers believe that Robyn has plotted to become Kody’s only wife, slowly easing out his other three wives.

One of Kody’s wives has already left the marriage – in Nov. 2021, Christine Brown announced her split after 27 years of spiritual marriage to Kody.

Kody’s strict and “inhumane” COVID-19 protocols for his family have also caused a major rift in his marriages to Janelle and Meri, which were already suffering.

This season on Sister Wives, it seems as though Kody Brown is finding himself in more trouble with his wives each week.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.