Simon Guobadia says Porsha Williams relationship will one day ‘all make sense’

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia became engaged during his divorce proceedings from Falynn Guobadia. Pic credit: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams shared more details about their engagement on her new show, Porsha’s Family Matters.

In May 2021, the couple went public on the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s Instagram page. Almost instantly, they received mixed reviews from Bravo fans. While some supported their romance, others noted that Guobadia recently filed for divorce from Williams’ RHOA co-star, Falynn Guobadia.

During the first episode of her spinoff, the Pampered CEO’s fiance further defended the relationship in one scene.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams celebrated her birthday together two months after going public

Porsha’s Family Matters aired on Bravo on Nov. 28, 2021. During its pilot episode, producers asked Williams to speak more about how she and Guobadia came to be. Before they got together, the pair met briefly at the businessman’s house.

At the time, she and Falynn appeared to be friends and spent time in her and Guobadia’s stunning pool and backyard. However, Williams has said she and Falynn never had a friendship.

As the episode continued, many people within the mother of one’s inner circle were confused by her actions. In one scene, her ex and her daughter, Pilar Jhena’s dad, Dennis McKinley, said the situation made Williams look like a homewrecker. Nonetheless, both the reality star and Guobadia explained that they connected after she DM’d him about his upcoming divorce.

While filming Williams’ 40th birthday for the show, he also said the public would soon learn more about their relationship.

“I promise you one day it’ll all make sense,” Guobadia said to his fiancee’s former co-star, Drew Sidora, at the event.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams’ age difference

Before she started dating Guobadia, Williams tried to make her romantic relationship with McKinley work. The couple called it quits after getting engaged in September 2018 and welcoming PJ into the world the following year.

On RHOA, they admitted that McKinley’s infidelity ultimately ended their engagement. Then, they got back together but split again in December 2020.

When she broke up with McKinley, Williams set her sights on Guobadia. The entrepreneur, who possesses several nightclubs and restaurants in Atlanta, is 17 years older than his future wife.

Additionally, Guobadia, 57, has been married four other times before he proposed to her. The couple’s nuptials will be Williams’ second marriage.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes, we are crazy in love,” the RHOA star wrote in her viral Instagram post about Guobadia. “I know it’s fast, but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night.”

Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights on Bravo.