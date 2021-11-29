RHOA: Falynn Guobadia and fiance Jaylan Banks welcome their first child together, a baby girl

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia and Jaylan Banks had their first child together following her controversial split with Simon Guobadia. Pic credit: Falynn Pina/YouTube

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia has given birth to a baby girl alongside her fiance Jaylan Banks.

While this isn’t Falynn’s first foray into motherhood, it is the first child that she and Jaylan had together.

Falynn revealed the exciting news on Instagram. She uploaded a picture of her baby girl’s tiny hand wrapped around her finger.

What is Falynn’s baby’s name and birthday?

In the post, she revealed her baby’s name and when she was born.

“Emma Sang Pina🎀 She’s absolutely perfect and healthy. 11.26.21,” she wrote.

It sounds like both Falynn and her baby Emma are doing well after the birth.

Jaylan has spoken out and commended Falynn since she gave birth to their daughter Emma.

“Falynn did such an amazing job,” Jaylan told E! News. “She’s literally Superwoman. Emma is beautiful and perfectly healthy.”

The couple revealed that they were expecting on one of their YouTube vlogs in August.

“We have some news to share with you all, so Jaylan and I will be having a baby,” revealed Falynn. “We’re adding another little one to the crazy bunch.”

While Falynn had three other kids prior to Emma’s birth, Jaylan had never been a father before. Regardless, Jaylan said helping Falynn raise her sons has prepared him for having his own child.

“I’m as ready as I can ever be,” Jaylan said of parenthood. “I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life, so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received…I’m ready to start the new adventure with you.”

Ever since then, their relationship has been seemingly growing stronger. Just a month before Falynn gave birth, Jaylan proposed to her.

Falynn was once married to Porsha Williams’ fiance

Falynn made headlines after the woman who introduced her to the show, Porsha Williams announced she was engaged to Falynn’s husband Simon Guobadia in May.

RHOA viewers were confused because Falynn and Simon’s marriage was seemingly thriving when they last saw them on the show.

However, plenty had seemingly gone down since then. After Porsha announced her engagement, she explained that Falynn and Simon were separated before she started seeing him.

Porsha did state that she and Falynn were no longer friends and Falynn didn’t seem to be too thrilled about the new relationship between her ex-husband and friend.

Some viewers expressed that the timeline of the new relationship was also puzzling. Simon then hit back saying Falynn had cheated on him and was pregnant— just three months before she announced her pregnancy.

Two months after Simon and Porsha’s relationship was revealed, Falynn announced that her divorce from Simon was finalized.

Regardless of the drama, it seems like all parties are happy with their respective partners now.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.