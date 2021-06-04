RHOA: Simon Guobadia claims Falynn cheated and is now pregnant, plus she gets ready to release explosive interview

Simon Guobadia accuses Falynn Guobadia of cheating and getting pregnant Pic credit:Bravo

The drama between The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia, and his estranged wife Falynn Guobadia is getting messier by the minute.

The world now knows that Simon is engaged to Porsha and the couple is planning to have three lavish weddings. The couple has been gushing about their love for each other on social media but we haven’t heard much from Falynn until now.

The mom-of-three recently taped an exclusive interview which is set to drop on June 10, but she shared a teaser on her page that clearly didn’t sit well with Simon.

He reposted the clip on social media along with a few choice words and some eye-popping allegations about Falynn.

Simon Guobadia says Falynn cheated and is pregnant

It’s hard to say if any of this will play out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta next season, but the messy affair has certainly been playing out in the media.

While we’ve already heard from the newly engaged Porsha and Simon, it’s now Falynn’s turn to speak her truth, but Simon is not too happy about that.

After the teaser dropped for her upcoming interview with podcaster Adam Newell, Simon reposted the video on Instagram and divulged the reasons he divorced his 31-year-old wife.

“The Face of Cheating Wife…Let’s start with why I filed for divorce,” wrote Simon under the video.

“Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce. His Instagram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there.”

Simon also shared the Instagram handle of the man he claims Falynn cheated on him with and is allegedly pregnant by. The user name in question belongs to an Atlanta entrepreneur named Jaylan Banks and his comment section is now filled with questions about the situation, but he has yet to speak out or respond.

Falynn Guobadia plans to tell all in exclusive interview

Meanwhile, the video that has gotten Simon so upset is now making its rounds on social media, but we won’t see the full gambit until its official release.

From the teaser, Falynn tearfully talks about being heartbroken about the situation, and at one point she admitted, “It hurts. It hurts like hell. I love hard, I love really hard.”

Regarding the accusation that she cheated on Simon, it appears Falynn is accusing him of doing the cheating.

In one snippet she said, “Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to be caught.”

And as for those pregnancy rumors recently made, it’s not clear if those will be addressed in the interview. We’ll just have to wait until June 10 to see what Falynn reveals.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.