RHOA: Falynn Guobadia now ‘officially divorced’ from Porsha Williams’ fiance Simon Guobadia

In news that everyone saw coming, The Real Housewives of Atlanta friend, Falynn Guobadia, is now officially divorced from her husband, Simon Guobadia. Everyone knew this was an inevitable next step since Falynn’s ex-husband is now Porsha Williams’ current fiancé.

Falynn posted to her Instagram story on Monday, celebrating the official end to the two-year marriage with a simple “It’s a party. It’s a partyyy!”

For those who haven’t been following along, this is just the latest installment to the Porsha/Simon/Falynn saga that began when Porsha announced her engagement to Simon in May. This was only a month after Falynn and Simon announced their “mutual decision” to divorce when Porsha said she was “crazy in love” with him.

Falynn has the lastest word in the Porsha & Simon drama

According to People, Simon has filed for divorce twice, withdrawing the original claim in January and then filing again in February. However, since Porsha went public about their relationship, there has been a lot of mudslinging on both sides, and things have gotten pretty ugly between the three of them.

Falynn appeared on Kandi’s YouTube talk show and contradicted an earlier statement Porsha made, denying they were really friends at all. This is after Falynn appeared on RHOA as a “friend of” Porsha’s and they filmed at her and Simon’s house.

Things got even messier from there when Simon accused Falynn of cheating and being pregnant ahead of an appearance on the Up & Adam podcast that revealed some unflattering things about their time together.

In the interview with Adam Newell, Falynn talked about their marriage and the feelings she has toward Simon currently.

She said, “I meant what I said when I took my vows and I meant what I said when told Simon I loved him unconditionally. If he’s happy, then I don’t care. I don’t care how… If my husband is happy, then okay. It hurts. It hurts like hell.”

Falynn heard about the engagment the same way the rest of the world did

She also confessed to hearing about their engagement the same way the rest of the world did — via social media.

She said, “As a matter of fact, I remember receiving a phone call around 8 a.m. that morning when everything started making headlines and someone said to me, ‘Simon and Porsha, they’re engaged,’ and I remember arguing with them. I said, ‘No, my husband is a lot of things but he would never do that to me. That is just not who he is.'”

Turns out, that is exactly who he is, and Porsha and Simon have been very vocal about their wedding and their relationship. People also reported that Porsha plans to have three separate weddings, and as she puts it, “A funeral for the haters.”

There is no confirmation that the three-way drama will play out in the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but fans can only hope. This has the makings of an excellent season for the show.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.