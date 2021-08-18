Falynn Guobadia announces pregnancy alongside Jaylan Banks months after Simon said she was

Falynn Guobadia and Jaylan Banks announce RHOA star’s pregnancy. Pic credit:@FalynnPina/YouTube

The secret is out! Falynn Guobadi has finally confirmed her pregnancy after ex-husband Simon Guobadia made the claim a few months ago.

The newly divorced Real Housewives of Atlanta star was accused of cheating on Simon with family friend Jaylan Banks, but she denied the claim in an interview after news also broke that Simon was engaged to Porsha Williams.

Simon also told the world that his wife at the time not only cheated on him but was pregnant with Jaylan’s child and now the couple is fessing up.

Falynn Guobadia announces pregnancy

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau shared the news on their own terms despite speculations about the pregnancy months ago.

Falynn made the announcement on her YouTube channel and she was also joined by Jaylan in the video.

“We have some news to share with you all, so Jaylan and I will be having a baby,” revealed Falynn.

She continued, “Jaylan and I are expecting…we’re adding another little one to the crazy bunch, yeah. It is Jaylan’s first baby so welcome aboard,” said Falynn to Jaylan. “We are so happy to have you.”

The former model already has three boys and this new addition will make four for the RHOA star. During her announcement, Falynn also explained why she didn’t initially admit to the pregnancy after Simon shared it with the world.

“I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of the blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news. We just wanted to make sure that we made it past the two-month mark…they say you’re not really supposed to mention a pregnancy before that point due to--well for me it’s like bad luck, I’m very superstitious like that…”

She continued, “But now that we are past that point, we are expecting, yeah.”

Jaylan Banks says he’s ready to be a dad

During the video, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star also praised her new boyfriend for taking care of her three boys.

“You are an amazing father figure for the boys and I mean not just a father figure but you’ve truly embodied the role of being the boys’ best friend…” said Falynn to her boyfriend.

“You know how to be their best friend, I mean everything outside of that. You’re there dad, how is it that you’re capable of doing all these things I have no idea but you now having your own, are you ready, you know, what do you feel about that, what do you think?” asked Falynn.

“I’m as ready as I can ever be, but I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received…I’m ready.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.